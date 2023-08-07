Bearsharktopus Aquatics Head Coach Bobby Allison Added To SafeSport Database

Robert “Bobby” Allison, the head coach of Bearsharktopus Aquatics in Springfield, Ill., has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Disciplinary Database.

Allison was added to the database on July 31 with a temporary suspension and a no contact directive under allegations of misconduct. He has also been suspended by USA Swimming on an interim basis.

On July 19, a civil case was opened in Sangamon County (Illinois) court against Allison, with a “Stalking No Contact Order” issued by plaintiff Derek Harms.

Harms is notably the Executive Director of the Springfield Parks District. SwimSwam has reached out to Harms but has not received a reply.

In Illinois, the Stalking No Contact Order is a civil “stay away” order for victims of stalking who do not have a relationship with the offender.

Allison has also been referred to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, according to a source.

Allison has been the head coach of Bearksharktopus Aquatics for seven seasons, having initially started the Bearksharktopus Swim School before developing it into a club team after one year. He also coaches the Seacats Swim Club, a summer league team in Springfield.

Allison and Harms are scheduled to appear in Sangamon County Court on Thursday, August 3.