Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bearsharktopus Aquatics Head Coach Bobby Allison Added To SafeSport Database

Comments: 5

Robert “Bobby” Allison, the head coach of Bearsharktopus Aquatics in Springfield, Ill., has been added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Disciplinary Database.

Allison was added to the database on July 31 with a temporary suspension and a no contact directive under allegations of misconduct. He has also been suspended by USA Swimming on an interim basis.

On July 19, a civil case was opened in Sangamon County (Illinois) court against Allison, with a “Stalking No Contact Order” issued by plaintiff Derek Harms.

Harms is notably the Executive Director of the Springfield Parks District. SwimSwam has reached out to Harms but has not received a reply.

In Illinois, the Stalking No Contact Order is a civil “stay away” order for victims of stalking who do not have a relationship with the offender.

Allison has also been referred to the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services, according to a source.

Allison has been the head coach of Bearksharktopus Aquatics for seven seasons, having initially started the Bearksharktopus Swim School before developing it into a club team after one year. He also coaches the Seacats Swim Club, a summer league team in Springfield.

Allison and Harms are scheduled to appear in Sangamon County Court on Thursday, August 3.

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dude, Trust me
48 minutes ago

You got me, Swimswam. I would not have clicked on another one of these sad articles were it not for that team name being in the headline.

4
0
Reply
Anon
1 hour ago

I wish I could say anyone locally is surprised.

1
-1
Reply
DK99
1 hour ago

I presume its for that ridiculous team name?

14
-1
Reply
Steve Nolan
Reply to  DK99
48 minutes ago

That’s easily the most heinous crime here.

2
-2
Reply
Peopleneedhelp
1 hour ago

Wow I wouldn’t of guessed a guy who started a club named “bearsharktopus” to be a risk at all!

10
-1
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!