Abbey Nynas of Billings Aquatic Club Commits to Northern State University for 2024

Abbey Nynas out of Billings, Montana has announced her decision to swim for Division II Northern State University in 2024.

Nynas is a freestyle and backstroke swimmer who competes for Billings Aquatic Club year round.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Northern State University! There I will continue my academic and athletic careers! Go Wolves! 🐺”

At the 2022 midseason championship meet for Billings Aquatics, the OK AESC Elite Meet, Nynas swam a new best time in the 500 freestyle, touching in 5:15.36. Her time was good for 3rd in the event, and beat her previous best time (set that morning) by over 3 seconds.

Nynas recently had a fantastic meet at the 2023 Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way, Washington. She walked away from the meet with 5 best times in the 200 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, 100 back, and 200 back. Nynas’ highest placement of the weekend came in the 1650, where she finished 27th.

Top Times (SCY):

500 free – 5:15.36

1000 free – 10:45.65

1650 free – 18:00.22

100 back – 1:01.66

200 back – 2:11.42

Nynas will be a much-needed addition to the Wolves’ distance squad in 2024. Her 1000 and 1650 free times would have both been the fastest on the team this season, with her 500 putting her 2nd on the 2022-23 Northern State team.

Northern State is a women’s only program that competes in the Northern Sun Conference. At the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, Northern State placed 5th of 9 teams.

Lilly Grebner was responsible for all 4 of Northern State’s gold medal swims at the Conference Championships, winning the 200 fly, 100 IM, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Nynas’ time in the 1650 would have earned 10th place at the Northern Sun Conference Championships this year. Additionally, Nynas would have finished 12th in the 500 free and 13th in the 200 back, earning a total of 13 points for Northern State.

Nynas is Northern State’s first commitment from the class of 2024.

