Summer Juniors Qualifier Tucker Rice will Attend the U.S. Air Force Academy in the Fall

Tucker Rice, a senior distance swimmer from Billings, Montana, has announced his commitment to continue his swimming career at the U.S. Air Force Academy this fall.

Rice is a Winter Juniors Qualifier in the 1000 freestyle, as well as a Summer Junior Nationals Qualifier in the 1650 free. He competes for Billings Aquatic Club year-round.

At the 2023 Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way, Washington, Rice was a 2-time ‘A’ finalist. He finished 4th in the 1650 free in 15:31.23, and 6th in the 1000 free, posting a time of 9:21.83. Both swims were personal bests.

Top Times (SCY):

200 free – 1:43.33

500 free – 4:31.73

1000 free – 9:21.83

1650 free – 15:31.23

Rice is projected to make an immediate impact upon his arrival at Air Force. Rice’s 1000 and 1650 free times would have made him the team’s top performer in both events this past season, while his 500 free time of 4:31.73 would’ve ranked 2nd.

The Air Force men are coming off a 5th-place finish at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships in 2023 (out of 6 teams).

Rice’s current time in the 1650 free would have placed him 5th at the 2023 WAC Championships, scoring major points for the Falcons. His 500 time would have also put him in scoring position that weekend (15th).

Rice joins a 2023 Air Force Academy men’s recruiting class that currently includes Andrew Ko, Benjamin Wong, Joe Christ, Mack Nuval, Gavin Peterman, Gavin Dustin, Kai Tiede, Ralph Fiscus, Kellen Russell, and Garrett Kennedy.

