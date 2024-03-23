Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler Wins Swim-Off To Earn ‘A’ Final Spot In 2:05.96

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

  • NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • Meet Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • American Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • US Open Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
  • Pool Record: 2:04.80 – Anna Belousova, Texas A&M (2019)
  • 2023 Champion: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia

Top 8:

  1. Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 2:05.53
  2. Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:05.59
  3. Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:05.75
  4. Kaelyn Gridley, Duke – 2:06.10
  5. Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:06.98
  6. Emelie Fast, Tennessee – 2:07.17
  7. Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:07.24
  8. (tie) Emily Lundgren, Washington State / Kaitlyn Dobler, 2:07.30

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler and Washington State’s Emily Lundgren raced in a swim-off for the final spot in the 200 breaststroke A final. Both swam a 2:07.30 in prelims.

In the swim-off, Dobler led right from the start splitting a 27.99 on the first 50 while Lundgren swam a 28.79. Dobler finished in a 2:05.96 while Lundgren swam a 2:09.00.

Dobler Lundgren
50 27.99 28.79
100 31.51 32.44
150 32.64 33.60
200 33.82 34.17
2:05.96 2:09.00

Dobler’s swim would have made her the #4 seed heading into tonight if she had swam it in prelims. Instead, she will swim out of lane 8.

Dobler’s time from the swim-off was just off of her personal best of a 2:05.66 that she swam at Pac-12s last year. Her swim-off was also her fastest time since her swim at 2023 Pac-12s.

Dobler’s A final is key as the USC women currently sit in 6th place as a team. Dobler is the only finalist for the team in the 200 breast tonight.

Last year, Dobler missed the A final of the 200 breast and finished 15th overall in a 2:09.14. Last night in the 100 breast, Dobler was 3rd in a 56.67, a new personal best. She won the 100 breast NCAA title in 2022 in a 56.93, a time that was her personal best until yesterday.

Despite missing the ‘A’ final, Lundgren’s swim from prelims was still a big swim for the sophomore as it was a best time. Her previous best was a 2:07.44 that she swam to finish 3rd at Pac-12s earlier this month. Dobler won the event then in a 2:06.58.

Lundgren qualified for NCAAs a year ago and swam in prelims of both breaststrokes, finishing 50th in the 100 and 55th in the 200. Tonight will be Lundgren’s first NCAA final.

