USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler Wins Swim-Off To Earn ‘A’ Final Spot In 2:05.96

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Meet Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- American Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- US Open Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Pool Record: 2:04.80 – Anna Belousova, Texas A&M (2019)
- 2023 Champion: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia
Top 8:
- Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 2:05.53
- Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:05.59
- Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:05.75
- Kaelyn Gridley, Duke – 2:06.10
- Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:06.98
- Emelie Fast, Tennessee – 2:07.17
- Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:07.24
- (tie) Emily Lundgren, Washington State / Kaitlyn Dobler, 2:07.30
USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler and Washington State’s Emily Lundgren raced in a swim-off for the final spot in the 200 breaststroke A final. Both swam a 2:07.30 in prelims.
In the swim-off, Dobler led right from the start splitting a 27.99 on the first 50 while Lundgren swam a 28.79. Dobler finished in a 2:05.96 while Lundgren swam a 2:09.00.
|Dobler
|Lundgren
|50
|27.99
|28.79
|100
|31.51
|32.44
|150
|32.64
|33.60
|200
|33.82
|34.17
|2:05.96
|2:09.00
Dobler’s swim would have made her the #4 seed heading into tonight if she had swam it in prelims. Instead, she will swim out of lane 8.
Dobler’s time from the swim-off was just off of her personal best of a 2:05.66 that she swam at Pac-12s last year. Her swim-off was also her fastest time since her swim at 2023 Pac-12s.
Dobler’s A final is key as the USC women currently sit in 6th place as a team. Dobler is the only finalist for the team in the 200 breast tonight.
Last year, Dobler missed the A final of the 200 breast and finished 15th overall in a 2:09.14. Last night in the 100 breast, Dobler was 3rd in a 56.67, a new personal best. She won the 100 breast NCAA title in 2022 in a 56.93, a time that was her personal best until yesterday.
Despite missing the ‘A’ final, Lundgren’s swim from prelims was still a big swim for the sophomore as it was a best time. Her previous best was a 2:07.44 that she swam to finish 3rd at Pac-12s earlier this month. Dobler won the event then in a 2:06.58.
Lundgren qualified for NCAAs a year ago and swam in prelims of both breaststrokes, finishing 50th in the 100 and 55th in the 200. Tonight will be Lundgren’s first NCAA final.
A little surprised she didn’t ease up towards the end when it was clear that she was going to win the swim-off — hopefully just a sign that she’s feeling good for finals!
What a swim! Good for her.