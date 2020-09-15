USA Swimming Announces Formation Of Two New Diversity Committees

USA Swimming has announced the formation of two new committees focused on providing strategic guidance to USA Swimming staff and other sport leaders with regard to equity, diversity, and inclusion.
The first group, the Black Leadership in Aquatics Coalition (Team BLAC), is comprised of a group of past and present US national team swimmers and has a mission of being “the aquatics leaders of the Black voice and to impact the sport of swimming through exposure, resources, and mentorship.”
The second group, called the DEI Council will consist of members of the US swimming community and will serve to “bring together a group of diverse individuals to consult, deliberate and provide strategic DEI feedback to USA Swimming.”
Team BLAC’s 14-strong membership includes will consist of current and retired US swimming national team athletes including Olympic gold medalists Anthony Ervin, Simone Manuel, and Cullen Jones.
USA Swimming Black Leadership in Aquatics Coalition members
Core Group Members
- Anthony Ervin
- Natalie Hinds
- Cullen Jones
- Simone Manuel
- Maritza Correia McClendon (Chairperson)
- Sabir Muhammad
- Lia Neal
- Giles Smith
- Reece Whitely
Current Members
Chairperson of Team BLAC, Maritza Correia McClendon made history in 2004 when she became the first Puerto Rican of African descent to represent the USA at the Olympics in the sport of swimming. Additionally, she was the first black American break a world record in swimming when she broke the 4×100 medley relay record along with Courtney Shealy, Kirsty Kowal, and Keegan Walkley swimming for Georgia at the 2000 NCAA Swimming Championships. Joining McClendon on Team BLAC as history-makers are Simone Manuel and Anthony Ervin. Manuel was the first African American woman to win an individual Olympic gold when she broke the Olympic and American records in the 100 free final in Rio 2016 and Ervin was the first US swimmer of African descent to win gold in an individual Olympic swimming event. when he won the 50 freestyle in Sydney 2000.
Of the committee, McClendon said “we are glad USA Swimming is taking the initiative to lean on, and hear from, its Black athletes as they tackle the need for actionable change to address why Black people continue to be underrepresented in the sport of swimming. While there has been a positive impact on the drowning statistics plaguing the Black communities, there has been a very slow change in the percentage of Black members in USA Swimming.”
Mariejo Truex, Senior Director of Education & Programs at USA Swimming will take of the role of Staff Lead for the DEI Council and will be joined by a team 34.
USA Swimming Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council Members
USA Swimming Board Of Directors Representatives
- Kenneth Chung
- Cecil Gordon
Executive Leadership Team
- Tim Hinchey
- Mike Unger
- Lucinda McRoberts
- Shana Ferguson
- Isabelle McLemore
- Lindsay Mintenko
- Joel Shinofield
- Eric Skufca
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Staff
- Dr. Shaun Anderson
- Ashanee Player
Council Members
- Schuyler Bailar
- Candace Cooper
- Kimi Davidson
- Matt Finnigan
- Rob Greene
- Jeremy Gregory
- Greg Harkins
- Amber Sample Kurtz
- Sandra Lockhart
- Tom Luchsinger
- Maritza Correia McClendon
- Emily Melina
- Sahar Mumtaz
- Camaxtle Olivo
- Jim Peterfish
- Erin Popovich
- Keiko Price
- Gabrielle Rose
- Hannah Saiz
- Chris Sheppard
- Noah Wilson
- Michael Wyant
Commenting on the initiative from the DEI Council was USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development Joel Shinofield.
Shinofield explained that “USA Swimming’s internal DEI team has been operating for more than a decade, focused on serving, supporting and highlighting under-represented swimming communities across the country,” “We value having experienced and impassioned voices to help guide our efforts and very much look forward to working with all these individuals to further our initiatives.”
One example of USA Swimming’s ongoing diversity programs is its annual National Diversity Select Camp for which 48 junior athletes are selected and invited to train at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. Alumni of the program represented on Team BLAC include Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, and 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Jack Levant. Earlier this year, Team BLAC chairperson Maritza Correia McClendon was announced as an attendee and mentor for the 2020 version of the camp.
With a renewed focus on diversity and racial equality amid a summer of nationwide, and worldwide, protests, USA Swimming is one of several organizations both within the world of sports and outside of it to launch such diversity committees. Within the NCAA for example, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Committee for Racial and Social Justice, and the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.