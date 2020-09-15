USA Swimming Announces Formation Of Two New Diversity Committees

Team BLAC’s 14-strong membership includes will consist of current and retired US swimming national team athletes including Olympic gold medalists Anthony Ervin, Simone Manuel, and Cullen Jones.

USA Swimming Black Leadership in Aquatics Coalition members

Core Group Members

Current Members

Chairperson of Team BLAC, Maritza Correia McClendon made history in 2004 when she became the first Puerto Rican of African descent to represent the USA at the Olympics in the sport of swimming. Additionally, she was the first black American break a world record in swimming when she broke the 4×100 medley relay record along with Courtney Shealy, Kirsty Kowal, and Keegan Walkley swimming for Georgia at the 2000 NCAA Swimming Championships. Joining McClendon on Team BLAC as history-makers are Simone Manuel and Anthony Ervin. Manuel was the first African American woman to win an individual Olympic gold when she broke the Olympic and American records in the 100 free final in Rio 2016 and Ervin was the first US swimmer of African descent to win gold in an individual Olympic swimming event. when he won the 50 freestyle in Sydney 2000.

Of the committee, McClendon said “we are glad USA Swimming is taking the initiative to lean on, and hear from, its Black athletes as they tackle the need for actionable change to address why Black people continue to be underrepresented in the sport of swimming. While there has been a positive impact on the drowning statistics plaguing the Black communities, there has been a very slow change in the percentage of Black members in USA Swimming.”

Mariejo Truex, Senior Director of Education & Programs at USA Swimming will take of the role of Staff Lead for the DEI Council and will be joined by a team 34.

USA Swimming Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council Members

USA Swimming Board Of Directors Representatives

Kenneth Chung

Cecil Gordon

Executive Leadership Team

Tim Hinchey

Mike Unger

Lucinda McRoberts

Shana Ferguson

Isabelle McLemore

Lindsay Mintenko

Joel Shinofield

Eric Skufca

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Staff

Dr. Shaun Anderson

Ashanee Player

Council Members

Schuyler Bailar

Candace Cooper

Kimi Davidson

Matt Finnigan

Rob Greene

Jeremy Gregory

Greg Harkins

Amber Sample Kurtz

Sandra Lockhart

Tom Luchsinger

Maritza Correia McClendon

Emily Melina

Sahar Mumtaz

Camaxtle Olivo

Jim Peterfish

Erin Popovich

Keiko Price

Gabrielle Rose

Hannah Saiz

Chris Sheppard

Noah Wilson

Michael Wyant

Commenting on the initiative from the DEI Council was USA Swimming Managing Director of Sport Development Joel Shinofield.

Shinofield explained that “USA Swimming’s internal DEI team has been operating for more than a decade, focused on serving, supporting and highlighting under-represented swimming communities across the country,” “We value having experienced and impassioned voices to help guide our efforts and very much look forward to working with all these individuals to further our initiatives.”

One example of USA Swimming’s ongoing diversity programs is its annual National Diversity Select Camp for which 48 junior athletes are selected and invited to train at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. Alumni of the program represented on Team BLAC include Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, and 2019 World Championship bronze medalist Jack Levant. Earlier this year, Team BLAC chairperson Maritza Correia McClendon was announced as an attendee and mentor for the 2020 version of the camp.

With a renewed focus on diversity and racial equality amid a summer of nationwide, and worldwide, protests, USA Swimming is one of several organizations both within the world of sports and outside of it to launch such diversity committees. Within the NCAA for example, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Committee for Racial and Social Justice, and the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.