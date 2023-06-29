Thomas Heilman Breaks Own NAG With 51.78 100 Butterfly in Prelims

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
Top 8:
- Dare Rose — 50.87
- Ryan Murphy — 51.35
- Shaine Casas — 51.37
- Zach Harting — 51.51
- Gabriel Jett — 51.61
- Thomas Heilman/Trenton Julian — 51.78
- Luke Miller — 51.84
Thomas Heilman continues to shine at US World Trials in Indianapolis, this time throwing down a 51.78 in the men’s 100 butterfly during prelims. That time broke his own national age group (NAG) record of 51.98 which he swam at last summer’s Junior Pan Pacs.
Split Comparison:
|Indy
|Jr Pan Pacs
|50
|24.37
|24.73
|100
|27.41
|27.25
|51.78
|51.98
Heilman swam the race slightly differently today, going out much faster than he did at the end of last summer.
Earlier in the meet, Heilman swam a 1:54.54 to break Michael Phelps‘ old NAG in the 15-16 200 butterfly. Heilman’s swim also *most likely* qualified him for next month’s World Championships.
Heilman will compete in tonight’s ‘A’ final of the 100 fly as he was t-sixth overall this morning. Barring any scratches, Heilman will swim out of lane one or seven tonight.
Given where his 200 is at, I imagine he’s good for a 51 low. Probably close to Phelps’ previously untouchable 17-18 record already lol
Bros about to have a major drop later
To think he still has over 7 months left in this age group. Sheesh.