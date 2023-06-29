Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Breaks Own NAG With 51.78 100 Butterfly in Prelims

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 3 PRELIMS HEAT SHEETS

Top 8:

  1. Dare Rose — 50.87
  2. Ryan Murphy — 51.35
  3. Shaine Casas — 51.37
  4. Zach Harting — 51.51
  5. Gabriel Jett — 51.61
  6. Thomas Heilman/Trenton Julian — 51.78
  8. Luke Miller — 51.84

Thomas Heilman continues to shine at US World Trials in Indianapolis, this time throwing down a 51.78 in the men’s 100 butterfly during prelims. That time broke his own national age group (NAG) record of 51.98 which he swam at last summer’s Junior Pan Pacs.

Split Comparison:

Indy Jr Pan Pacs
50 24.37 24.73
100 27.41 27.25
51.78 51.98

Heilman swam the race slightly differently today, going out much faster than he did at the end of last summer.

Earlier in the meet, Heilman swam a 1:54.54 to break Michael Phelps‘ old NAG in the 15-16 200 butterfly. Heilman’s swim also *most likely* qualified him for next month’s World Championships.

Heilman will compete in tonight’s ‘A’ final of the 100 fly as he was t-sixth overall this morning. Barring any scratches, Heilman will swim out of lane one or seven tonight.

Tanner
30 minutes ago

Given where his 200 is at, I imagine he’s good for a 51 low. Probably close to Phelps’ previously untouchable 17-18 record already lol

PFA
31 minutes ago

Bros about to have a major drop later

BigBoiJohnson
33 minutes ago

To think he still has over 7 months left in this age group. Sheesh.

