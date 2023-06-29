Ryan Murphy on Cal Teammates: “That’s what keeps me fresh”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet (updated version, 6/26)
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Ryan Murphy won his 7th LCM national title in a row in the 200 backstroke on Wednesday night, cruising to the win ahead of his Cal teammate, Destin Lasco. Murphy gave praise to his bear brothers, saying they keep him motivated season after season.