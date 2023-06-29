Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy on Cal Teammates: “That’s what keeps me fresh”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ryan Murphy won his 7th LCM national title in a row in the 200 backstroke on Wednesday night, cruising to the win ahead of his Cal teammate, Destin Lasco. Murphy gave praise to his bear brothers, saying they keep him motivated season after season.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!