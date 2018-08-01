The European Championships Will Debut a Mixed 800 Free Relay

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 3-9, 2018 (swimming portion)

Glasgow, Scotland

Tollcross International Swimming Centre

Psych Sheet

Europe has long been the center of event innovation in swimming. They raced mixed relays long before FINA acknowledged World Records in them in 2013, and now the European federation LEN is pushing the event envelope once again: with a mixed 800 free relay.

14 nations have entered the events, without seed times: because it’s not clear that this race has ever been held before in any official capacity.

Pegging this race will be a total crapshoot, mostly because we don’t know who’s going to swim it. If names like Katinka Hosszu and Sarah Sjostrom join in on the fun, it becomes a premier race. If they don’t, then the medals will go to whichever nations come closest to their premiere swimmers entering.

Of all the teams, the one most damaged by non-entries is Russia, who would be gold-medal contenders, if not favorites, if it weren’t for the absence of their top male and female 200 freestylers Aleksandr Krasnykh and Veronika Andrusenko. Italy is not far behind – they could really use Mitch D’Arrigo for this relay, but of course he’s not longer competing for Italy.

There’s also two swimmers, Federica Pellegrini and Sarah Sjostrom, who have sworn off the 200 free forever – but who might relent in hopes of a relay medal.

Picks below are based on ‘best possible relays.’

Teams Entered in the Mixed 800 Free Relay:

Belgium

Estonia

Great Britain

Germany

Hungary

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Poland

Russia

San Marino

Slovakia

Sweden

Turkey

Predicted Finish

Aggregate times based on 2017-2018 bests, of swimmers otherwise entered in the meet: