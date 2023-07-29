Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Tang Qianting Lowers Own Asian Record During Women’s 50 Breast Prelims with 30.08

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tang Qianting lowered her own Asian record in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke during the seventh morning of swimming at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 19-year-old Chinese Olympian from Shanghai secured the fourth qualifying spot for tonight’s semifinals with a personal-best 30.08 in prelims, shaving .02 seconds off her previous Asian record of 30.10 from last year’s World Championship semifinals. Qianting was actually just as fast in the water as her lifetime best from last year, but her reaction time (.67) was .02 seconds quicker this year.

At last year’s World Championships, Qianting added .11 seconds in the final and placed 4th in 30.21. She’ll face another challenging road to the podium this year with Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato (29.60), fellow Italian Anita Bottazzo (30.02), and American Lilly King (30.05).

At May’s Chinese National Championships, Qianting won the 50 breast with a time of 30.88.

Qianting also owns the 50 breast Asian record in short course, having posted a 29.19 at the Chinese Championships last October.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

Top 16:

  1. Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 29.60
  2. Anita Bottazzo (ITA) — 30.02
  3. Lilly King (USA) — 30.05
  4. Tang Qianting (CHN) — 30.08
  5. Satomi Suzuki (JPN) — 30.29
  6. Veera Kivirinta (FIN)/Anna Elendt (GER) — 30.33
  8. Ruta Meilutye (LTU)/Eneli Jefimova (EST)/Sophie Hansson (SWE) — 30.39
  12. Lydia Jacoby (USA) — 30.44
  13. Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.45
  14. Dominika Szatandera (POL) — 30.68
  15. Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) — 30.70
  16. Fleur Vermeiren (BEL) — 30.73

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!