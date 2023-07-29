Tang Qianting Lowers Own Asian Record During Women’s 50 Breast Prelims with 30.08

Tang Qianting lowered her own Asian record in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke during the seventh morning of swimming at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 19-year-old Chinese Olympian from Shanghai secured the fourth qualifying spot for tonight’s semifinals with a personal-best 30.08 in prelims, shaving .02 seconds off her previous Asian record of 30.10 from last year’s World Championship semifinals. Qianting was actually just as fast in the water as her lifetime best from last year, but her reaction time (.67) was .02 seconds quicker this year.

At last year’s World Championships, Qianting added .11 seconds in the final and placed 4th in 30.21. She’ll face another challenging road to the podium this year with Italian world record holder Benedetta Pilato (29.60), fellow Italian Anita Bottazzo (30.02), and American Lilly King (30.05).

At May’s Chinese National Championships, Qianting won the 50 breast with a time of 30.88.

Qianting also owns the 50 breast Asian record in short course, having posted a 29.19 at the Chinese Championships last October.

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato , Italy (2021)

, Italy (2021) Championship Record: 29.40 — Lilly King , United States (2017)

, United States (2017) World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato , Italy (2021)

, Italy (2021) 2022 Winning Time: 29.70 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania

, Lithuania 2022 Top 16 Time: 31.02

Top 16: