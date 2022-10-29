Tang Qianting Posts 29.19 Asian Record In SCM 50 Breaststroke

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

While competing on the final day of action from the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships, Tang Qianting posted a new Asian Record in the women’s 50m breaststroke.

Tang crushed a lifetime best of 29.19 in tonight’s final as the only swimmer to get under the 30-second threshold. In doing so, the 18-year-old easily overtook the previous Asian continental standard of 29.57 entering this meet, a time Japan’s Reona Aoki put on the books during the International Swimming League (ISL) 2020 season.

Prior to these championships, Tang’s personal best in the short course 50 breaststroke rested at the 29.79 she logged at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships. Remarkably that time represented the first half of her gold medal-winning 100m breaststroke time of 1:03.47.

Tang followed suit here in Beijing, already nailing a 29.65 en route to lowering the Chinese and Asian national record in the 100m breast to 1:03.15.

In the morning heats of the 50m breast today, Tang hit 29.43 before ultimately dropping it down to the 29.19 which now renders her among the top 10 performers of all-time in the event.