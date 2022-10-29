Yang Junxuan Becomes First Chinese Woman Under 52 Seconds In SCM 100 Freestyle

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th
- Beijing, China
- FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event
- SCM (25m)
- Results via Asian Media
While the FINA World Cup Series stop in Toronto is getting underway, the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships concluded tonight from Beijing.
Yang Junxuan saved a big race for last, cranking out a new national record of 51.78 in the women’s 100m freestyle.
20-year-old Yang set the stage early, producing a time of 51.92 in the morning heats. That already checked in as her lifetime best, rendering Yang as the first-ever Chinese woman to get under the 52-second threshold in the event. The previous Chinese national record stood at the 52.04 Zhu Menghui put up in the semi-finals of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.
Flash forward to tonight, however, and Yang found a way to drop even more time, ultimately getting to the wall in a monster mark of 51.78.
With Zhu’s former record, she opened in a slightly quicker 24.85 to Yang’s 24.93, but the difference was on the back half where Yang got under 27 seconds to close out the race in the new Chinese standard.
|Old Record – 52.04
|New Record – 51.78
|24.85
|24.93
|27.19
|26.85
Yang’s 51.78 time now ranks her as the 3rd fastest Asian woman in the event, sitting only behind leader Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (50.79) and Rikako Ikee of Japan (51.62).