Yang Junxuan Becomes First Chinese Woman Under 52 Seconds In SCM 100 Freestyle

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th
  • Beijing, China
  • FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results via Asian Media

While the FINA World Cup Series stop in Toronto is getting underway, the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships concluded tonight from Beijing.

Yang Junxuan saved a big race for last, cranking out a new national record of 51.78 in the women’s 100m freestyle.

20-year-old Yang set the stage early, producing a time of 51.92 in the morning heats. That already checked in as her lifetime best, rendering Yang as the first-ever Chinese woman to get under the 52-second threshold in the event. The previous Chinese national record stood at the 52.04 Zhu Menghui put up in the semi-finals of the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and Yang found a way to drop even more time, ultimately getting to the wall in a monster mark of 51.78.

With Zhu’s former record, she opened in a slightly quicker 24.85 to Yang’s 24.93, but the difference was on the back half where Yang got under 27 seconds to close out the race in the new Chinese standard.

Old Record – 52.04 New Record – 51.78
24.85 24.93
27.19 26.85

Yang’s 51.78 time now ranks her as the 3rd fastest Asian woman in the event, sitting only behind leader Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong (50.79) and Rikako Ikee of Japan (51.62).

