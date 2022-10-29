Canadian Junior Pan Pacs Finalist Brayden Taivassalo (2023) Commits to Texas

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brayden Taivassalo from Newmarket, Ontario, has announced his intention to swim and study at the University of Texas beginning in the fall of 2023.

“From student life to the best swim program in the nation, The University of Texas has everything I was looking for to further my academics, swimming career, and find a home away from home. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to swim under the sport’s greatest legend, Eddie Reese and be a part of the Longhorn family.”

Taivassalo swam with Gator Swim Club and represented FW Buchholz High School at the Florida Class 4A State Championships last year. He was runner-up in the 100 breast (56.29) and placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:51.52) at the state meet in November 2021. This year, he’s back in Canada, attending Bill Crothers Secondary School and training with Markham Aquatic Club and the Swimming Canada High Performance Centre–Ontario.

Taivassalo placed 7th in the 50 breast, 17th in the 200 breast, 17th in the 200 breast, and 18th in the 200 IM (PB of 2:07.47) at Canadian Trials in April. He represented Canada at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships, coming in 6th in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 breast (with PBs of 1:03.01 and 2:15.52), and splitting a 1:02.35 breaststroke leg on the Canadian medley relay. Also, last summer, he clocked PBs in the LCM 50 free (24.89) and 50 breast (29.27) while competing with Gator Swim Club at the ISCA Summer Senior Blast.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

100 breast – 1:03.01 (54.96)

200 breast – 2:15.52 (1:58.48)

200 IM – 2:07.47 (1:51.95)

400 IM – 4:45.43 (4:11.37)

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 56.29

200 breast – 2:03.35

200 IM – 1:51.52

400 IM – 4:07.25

Texas has also secured commitments from #4 Will Modglin, #5 Nate Germonprez, Will Scholtz (honorable mention), Logan Walker (best of the rest), and George Flanders for the class of 2027. Taivassalo will join a Longhorns breaststroker group that will be in need of replenishment, as seniors Caspar Corbeau and Jake Foster (unless they stay for a fifth year) and grad students Will Chan and Braden Vines will all have graduated by the time Taivassalo shows up in Austin.

