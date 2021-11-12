Nitro’s Versatile Logan Walker Verbals to Texas Longhorns for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Logan Walker from Austin, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at The University of Texas at Austin. I want to thank my family, my Nitro coaches, and my teammates for helping me achieve one of my life dreams. I also would like to thank Eddie Reese and Wyatt Collins for the opportunity to swim at Texas and for welcoming me into the Longhorn family. I am thrilled to be joining them. Hook’em! 🤘🏻”

Walker made the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023 for his performances in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200/500 free. A junior at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School, he swims year-round with Nitro Swimming and is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

Beginning with Winter Championships last December, where he was runner-up in the 100 back (49.07) and placed fifth in the 200 back (1:49.44), Walker has been on a tear for the last year, updating his best times across the board, in both short course yards and long course meters. At the Lone Star Invitational, he finaled in the 100/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly and clocked PBs in the 100 free and 50/200 back.

In long course meters, he had a couple of strong meets at Austin Sectionals and Speedo Summer Championships-West, picking up best times in the 200 free (1:53.68), 100 back (57.04), 100 fly (55.37), 200 fly (2:04.80), and 200 IM (2:11.47).

Walker will join the Texas class of 2027 with Will Modglin (#1), Nate Germonprez (#3), and Will Scholtz (#20).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.55

100 back – 49.07

50 back – 23.18

100 fly – 48.58

200 fly – 1:48.39

100 free – 46.12

200 free – 1:39.05

500 free – 4:29.02

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.