Backstroker Daciana Colon Commits to UNT

Futures qualifier Daciana Colon has committed to the University of North Texas.

“I chose UNT because because the girls on the team and the coaches instantly felt like a family.”

Colon is a senior at Valor Christian High School, and she swims club for Denver Swim Academy. At the 2021 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships, she placed eleventh in the 100 backstroke. At the Western Zone Senior Champs, she placed third in the 100-meter backstroke and fourth in the 200-meter backstroke,

Colon has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 100 and 200 back. Her best short course times are:

50 freestyle: 24.67

100 freestyle: 52.63

100 backstroke: 56.65

200 backstroke: 2:03.19

100 butterfly: 59.09

The University of North Texas announced in October that it would be joining the American Athletic Conference. Since 2013, UNT has been a member of Conference USA, a Division I conference. At the 2021 women’s C-USA Championships, UNT placed third. At that meet, Colon would’ve made the B final with her best time in the 100 backstroke, ahead of anyone else on the team.

With her best times, she would perform within a second in each backstroke event of the tenth-fastest swimmers in the program’s history.

Colon joins Gabriella Luna as a UNT recruit for the fall of 2022.

