Elena Dry’s Verbal Commitment Kicks Off UCLA’s Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Elena Dry from Raleigh, North Carolina, has given UCLA its first verbal commitment for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at UCLA!! Thank you to all of the friends, family, and coaches who helped to get me here. I can’t wait to join this amazing group of women in 2023💛💙🐻Go bruins !!! #foursup #ucla”

Dry is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at Broughton High School, where she is a junior this year. Last high school swimming season, she achieved NISCA All-American honors in all four events she swam at the 2021 NCHSAA 4A State Championships. She earned a pair of gold medals leading off the 200 and 400 free relays (23.79/51.55). Individually, she was runner-up to her TAC Titans teammate Claire Curzan in the 100 fly (54.78) and came in fourth in the 200 IM (2:03.36).

Dry is a member of the TAC Titans quartet that broke national age group records for 13-14 girls in the 200 and 400 free relays in March 2019. She has a Winter U.S. Open cut in the 50 free (LCM 26.60) and Winter Juniors qualifying times in the 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:04.96

200 breast – 2:20.14

100 back – 56.53

200 back – 2:01.50

100 fly – 54.55

50 free – 23.51

100 free – 51.55

200 free – 1:50.91

200 IM – 2:03.32

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.