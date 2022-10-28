Tang Qianting Fires off 1:03.15 Chinese, Asian Record In 100 Breaststroke

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

The records continued to fall on day two of the 2022 Chinese Swimming Championships.

Racing in the women’s short course 100m breaststroke, Tang Qianting logged a new national record and Asian record with her result of 1:03.15. That time overtook Tang’s own previous record of 1:03.47, a time she produced en route to gold at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships.

Remarkably, Tang’s opening split of 29.65 in tonight’s race also checks in as a new Chinese national standard, overtaking her own 29.79 from the front half of her aforementioned previous record. She remains as Asia’s #2 performer all-time in the 50m, sitting only behind Japan’s Reona Aoki who owns the continental record at 29.57.

Comparative Splits:

Old Record New Record 29.79 29.65 33.68 33.50 1:03.47 1:03.15

Tang was a one-woman show in this evening’s contest, with the runner-up, Yang Chang getting to the wall well behind in a time of 1:05.18.

Tang is the reigning short course world champion and now inserts herself in the world rankings as the 2nd fastest performer this season. Only Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte has been faster, owning the top time in the world with her massive 1:03.07 from the first stop of the FINA World Cup Series in Berlin.