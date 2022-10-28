Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SCM World Records, NCAA History, and Simone Back in Action | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss 2 new world records, swimming in the NCAA, and Simone Manuel‘s return to racing. For full list of topics, see below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:38 Which SCM World Record (Men’s 200 Fly/Women’s 400 Free) was more surprising and why?
  • 6:53 Does the US need to start hosting SCM World Trials?
  • 11:28 Which Win from Dylan Carter was the most Impressive in Berlin – 50 Free, 50 Fly, or 50 Back?
  • 15:24 Who was the bigger surprise performer in Berlin – Ruta Meilutyte or Chad le Clos?
  • 19:33 Standout Swims from the UVA-UF Dual
  • 25:38 Standout Swims from the UT/A&M/IU Tri-Meet
  • 29:40 What do Simone Manuel‘s First Races Since the 2020 Olympic Games Signify about her training under Bob Bowman?
  • 33:04 Favorite Commit This Week from Class of 2024

