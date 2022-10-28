SCM World Records, NCAA History, and Simone Back in Action | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss 2 new world records, swimming in the NCAA, and Simone Manuel‘s return to racing. For full list of topics, see below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:38 Which SCM World Record (Men’s 200 Fly/Women’s 400 Free) was more surprising and why?
- 6:53 Does the US need to start hosting SCM World Trials?
- 11:28 Which Win from Dylan Carter was the most Impressive in Berlin – 50 Free, 50 Fly, or 50 Back?
- 15:24 Who was the bigger surprise performer in Berlin – Ruta Meilutyte or Chad le Clos?
- 19:33 Standout Swims from the UVA-UF Dual
- 25:38 Standout Swims from the UT/A&M/IU Tri-Meet
- 29:40 What do Simone Manuel‘s First Races Since the 2020 Olympic Games Signify about her training under Bob Bowman?
- 33:04 Favorite Commit This Week from Class of 2024
SINK or SWIM
- 36:38 Are Katie Ledecky and Adam Peaty the 2 most marketable swimmers from 2022?
- 40:04 Will Drury win NCAA DII titles with Cameron Craig?
- 42:50 Sink or Swim Summer McIntosh move to Sarasota Sharks
- 45:54 Will Katie Ledecky Break a WR in Toronto?