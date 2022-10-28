Futures Finalist Viola Teglassy Commits to UNLV for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Viola Teglassy from Corvallis Aquatic Team in Corvallis, Oregon, has made a verbal commitment to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Nevada Las Vegas where I will be furthering my academic and athletic career. I am honored to have the opportunity to compete with such a motivated and competitive team that will push me to be the best athlete and student I can be. I greatly appreciate my coaches, especially coach Rick, and my father for supporting me in my sport.”

Teglassy attends Crescent Valley High School. As a junior last year at the 2022 Oregon High School 5A State Championships, she was runner-up in both the 50 free (24.64) and 100 breast (1:06.81). The previous year, she had swum the 50/100 free, placing 9th in both events with then-PBs of 26.02 and 57.58. In addition to the 1.4 seconds she has dropped in the 50 free, she has improved her 100 free time by 2.9 seconds over the last year. She went from 1:13 to 1:05 in the 100 breast from 2020 to 2021, and from 2:34 to 2:25 in the 200 breast from 2020 to 2022.

In July, Teglassy had a big meet at Mt. Hood Sectionals, where she came in 14th in the 100 breast and earned LCM bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast. She capped off her summer long course season at Santa Clara Futures, dropping another 1.2 seconds in the 50 free and finaling in the 50 free and 200 breast.

Best LCM times:

50 free – 26.94

100 breast – 1:15.87

200 breast – 2:42.76

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 1:05.65

200 breast – 2:25.93

50 free – 24.44

100 free – 54.61

UNLV came in third out of nine teams at the 2022 Mountain West Conference Championships. It took 1:05.35/2:23.71 in the 100/200 breast and 23.72/52.08 in the 50/100 free to score at the conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.