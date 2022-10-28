Brown Announces Hiring of Olympic Medalist Nick McCrory as Volunteer Dive Coach

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown swimming and diving has announced the hiring of Nick McCrory as a new volunteer diving coach. McCrory joins Brown after a successful career as diver for Team USA.

McCrory won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games in the 10-meter synchronized event and finished ninth individually in the 10-meter.

“We are so excited to welcome Nick McCrory to the Brown coaching staff,” said Diving Coach Agnes Miller. “Nick’s years of National and Olympic level experience position him as a phenomenal role model for the entire team and an invaluable resource for our divers.”

In national competitions, McCrory is a six-time national champion and won the 10-meter at both the 2018 Kaiser Permanente National Championships and 2011 AT&T National Diving Championships.

On the international stage, McCrory finished sixth in the 10-meter 2011 World Championships and was won the gold medal in the 10-meter synchronized competition at the 2012 FINA World Series. He also won the silver medal on the 3-meter at the 2006 Junior World Championships.

Originally from Chapel Hill, N.C., McCrory excelled in his collegiate career at Duke, winning NCAA titles on platform all four years. As a Blue Devil, McCrory earned 11 All-America honors, was a 10-time ACC champion, four-time ACC Male Diver of the Year and ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Freshman of the Year.