GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 10/28/2022

Daniela Linares Danzos, 12, Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks (CROW-PC): Linares Danzos had an incredible performance at the OAPB Senior Open last weekend, launching herself up the all-time rankings in the girls’ 11-12 age group. The Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks member dropped over a second in the 100 fly (55.94) and more than two in the 200 fly (2:02.64) to rank among the fastest in age group history. Her 200 fly time moves her up into sixth all-time, and in the 100 fly she now sits 14th. Linares Danzos added additional bests in the 50 free (24.99) and 200 free (1:55.08) to continue what has been a very strong start to the season.

Michael Wang, 12, Irvine Novaquatics (NOVA-CA): Wang registered several best times at the Irvine Novaquatics Gold/Silver Intrasquad Dual two weeks ago, highlighted by his efforts in the freestyle events. After clocking a PB of 51.23 in the 100 free back in September, Wang put up respective times of 23.54 in the 50 and 1:51.41 in the 200 free, both his fastest ever and the quickest we’ve seen in the boys’ 11-12 age group so far this SCY season.

Lily Gormsen, 15, Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC-MR): Gormsen recorded four personal bests at the LIAC Chappy’s Big Race Invitational last weekend, highlighted by a very impressive showing in the 1000 freestyle. The 15-year-old knocked more than 11 seconds off her previous best, going from 10:01.80 to 9:50.22, and also took off more than three seconds to crack 1:50 in the 200 free (1:49.80).

Ryan Baldwin, 13, Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC-MR): Another LIAC swimmer competing at the Chappy’s Big Race Invitational, Baldwin established seven best times, included a pair of blistering butterfly swims. The 13-year-old clocked 1:55.82 in the boys’ 200 fly, improving from 1:59.49 in March, and he also went 53.29 in the 100 fly to lower his 54.52 from last season.

Regan Bright, 14, J.W. Mitchell High School (UN-FL): After setting five lifetime bests at West Florida’s Halloween Invitational in mid-October, Bright took another step at the FHSAA 3A District 5 Championships, earning a pair of victories in the 200 free (2:00.50) and 100 fly (58.78) as a freshman. The 100 fly swim marked a two-second best and made her the top seed heading into the 3A Region 2 Championships.

Ian Malone, 14, Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC-SE): Malone has had a busy week, first racing at the FHSAA Class 3A District 1 meet before shifting to the Region 1 Championships just a few days later. At the District meet, Malone set a new best in the 50 free (21.42) to place first, and then at the Region Championships, he hit a new best of 47.07 in the 100 free leading off the 400 free relay, just shy of the winning time individually (46.97). He was a close second in the 200 free in his freshman year, going 1:43.03 to put him within striking distance of his PB set in February (1:42.14).

