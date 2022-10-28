Li Bingjie Posts 1:51.25 200 Free CHN Record, 15:41.80 1500 Asian Record

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th
- Beijing, China
- FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event
- SCM (25m)
- Results via Asian Media
Li Bingjie already made some major noise at these Chinese Swimming Championships, firing off a new World Record in the women’s 400m freestyle last night. However, the 20-year-old was far from done, as Li produced additional significant records on night two in Beijing.
First in the short course 1500m freestyle, Li fired off a time of 15:41.80. That not only easily took the gold at this competition but also established a new national and Asian continental record.
Entering this meet, the Asian Record stood at the 15:44.84 Japanese swimmer Waka Kobori put on the books in February of last year. Flash forward to tonight, however, and Li slashed nearly 3 seconds off of that mark to become the swiftest Asian swimmer ever in the event.
Li had additional designs on the evening, however, as she also roared her way to a new national record in the 200m free.
Stopping the clock in a time of 1:51.25, Li beat out the reigning long course world champion Yang Junxuan as well as Liu Yaxin to top the podium. Yang was right behind in 1:51.61 while Liu was a ways back in a final result of 1:54.56.
For Li, she opened in 55.08 and closed in 56.17 to destroy the previous national record of 1:53.07 Tang Yi posted over a decade ago.
Among the best-ever performers in the 2free event, Li now ranks 5th while Liu checks in as the 7th best ever.
Top Women’s SCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 1:50.31, 2021
- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 1:50.43, 2017
- Federica Pellegirini (ITA), 1:51.17, 2009
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 1:51.18, 2014
- Li Bingjie (CHN), 1:51.25, 2022
- Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:51.38, 2018
- Yang Junxuan (CHN), 1:51.61, 2022
- Camille Muffat (FRA), 1:51.65, 2012
- Emma McKeon (AUS), 1:51.66, 2015
- Allison Schmitt (USA), 1:51.67, 2009
China’s gonna be hard to beat in the 4×200. Is Zhang Yufei competing at trials?