Li Bingjie Posts 1:51.25 200 Free CHN Record, 15:41.80 1500 Asian Record

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th

Beijing, China

FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event

SCM (25m)

Results via Asian Media

Li Bingjie already made some major noise at these Chinese Swimming Championships, firing off a new World Record in the women’s 400m freestyle last night. However, the 20-year-old was far from done, as Li produced additional significant records on night two in Beijing.

First in the short course 1500m freestyle, Li fired off a time of 15:41.80. That not only easily took the gold at this competition but also established a new national and Asian continental record.

Entering this meet, the Asian Record stood at the 15:44.84 Japanese swimmer Waka Kobori put on the books in February of last year. Flash forward to tonight, however, and Li slashed nearly 3 seconds off of that mark to become the swiftest Asian swimmer ever in the event.

Li had additional designs on the evening, however, as she also roared her way to a new national record in the 200m free.

Stopping the clock in a time of 1:51.25, Li beat out the reigning long course world champion Yang Junxuan as well as Liu Yaxin to top the podium. Yang was right behind in 1:51.61 while Liu was a ways back in a final result of 1:54.56.

For Li, she opened in 55.08 and closed in 56.17 to destroy the previous national record of 1:53.07 Tang Yi posted over a decade ago.

Among the best-ever performers in the 2free event, Li now ranks 5th while Liu checks in as the 7th best ever.

Top Women’s SCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time