Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Li Bingjie Posts 1:51.25 200 Free CHN Record, 15:41.80 1500 Asian Record

Comments: 1

2022 CHINESE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Thursday, October 27th – Saturday, October 29th
  • Beijing, China
  • FINA SC World Championships Qualifying Event
  • SCM (25m)
  • Results via Asian Media

Li Bingjie already made some major noise at these Chinese Swimming Championships, firing off a new World Record in the women’s 400m freestyle last night. However, the 20-year-old was far from done, as Li produced additional significant records on night two in Beijing.

First in the short course 1500m freestyle, Li fired off a time of 15:41.80. That not only easily took the gold at this competition but also established a new national and Asian continental record.

Entering this meet, the Asian Record stood at the 15:44.84 Japanese swimmer Waka Kobori put on the books in February of last year. Flash forward to tonight, however, and Li slashed nearly 3 seconds off of that mark to become the swiftest Asian swimmer ever in the event.

Li had additional designs on the evening, however, as she also roared her way to a new national record in the 200m free.

Stopping the clock in a time of 1:51.25, Li beat out the reigning long course world champion Yang Junxuan as well as Liu Yaxin to top the podium. Yang was right behind in 1:51.61 while Liu was a ways back in a final result of 1:54.56.

For Li, she opened in 55.08 and closed in 56.17 to destroy the previous national record of 1:53.07 Tang Yi posted over a decade ago.

 

Among the best-ever performers in the 2free event, Li now ranks 5th while Liu checks in as the 7th best ever.

Top Women’s SCM 200 Freestyle Performers All-Time

  1. Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 1:50.31, 2021
  2. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 1:50.43, 2017
  3. Federica Pellegirini (ITA), 1:51.17, 2009
  4. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 1:51.18, 2014
  5. Li Bingjie (CHN), 1:51.25, 2022
  6. Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 1:51.38, 2018
  7. Yang Junxuan (CHN), 1:51.61, 2022
  8. Camille Muffat (FRA), 1:51.65, 2012
  9. Emma McKeon (AUS), 1:51.66, 2015
  10. Allison Schmitt (USA), 1:51.67, 2009

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Troyy
30 minutes ago

China’s gonna be hard to beat in the 4×200. Is Zhang Yufei competing at trials?

0
-1
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!