See 2721 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3121 Swim Jobs.

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING ASSISTANT COACHES

Interested in working in the dynamic, fast-growing Triangle Area of North Carolina? Passionate about coaching age group swimmers? Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for coaches to work with our Age Group athletes. Compensation is commensurate with experience. The start date for this position is July 2021.

LAKESIDE AQUATIC CLUB SEEKS SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club is a Silver Medal Club that is a coach directed, board supported, nationally competitive swim team with 5 different locations and over 900 swimmers on the competitive, stroke, and lesson programs.

ASSISTANT SENIOR/ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Windermere Laker Aquatics is a four year old swim program that has one of the top Age Group programs not only in the state but country. While being a top age group program, we also provide beginner lessons and private/group lessons.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Primarily reporting to the head coach of swimming and diving, this position will assist the head coach of swimming and diving in all phases of the program. Responsibilities include coaching and teaching (75%) and administrative duties (25%).

ASSISTANT COACH

Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) is looking for a full-time assistant coach to help lead our program in delivering “Aquatic Sports for All” in the Cayman Islands. We have 300+ year-round swimmers in our competitive and non-competitive team, as well as a growing Swim School, and a very successful Artistic Swimming team.

DIVING COACH (ASSISTANT COACH)

Reporting to the Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program; the responsibilities will include, but are not limited to assisting the head coach in all aspects of the program; recruiting; training and player development; monitoring student-athlete academic progress; coordinating team travel; and extensive daily administrative duties as assigned by the head coach.

FRISCO ISD NATATORIUM ASSISTANT MANAGER/HEAD CLUB COACH

Direct and manage the district USA Swimming (USAS) club team as well as coach the top-level club swim groups. In coordination with the FISD Swim/Dive Coordinator will oversee the hiring, supervising, and mentoring of all assistant USAS coaches. Ensure that the USAS staff provides quality aquatics programs to meet the needs of all ages and abilities under the guidelines established by the national governing bodies of United States Aquatic Sports and the American Swimming Coaches Association.

ACCOUNT MANAGER

Elsmore Swim Shop, one of the largest and most successful swim team dealers in the US, is currently seeking a high energy, people-oriented account manager to join our growing organization in our Des Moines Iowa location. In this position, you will be responsible for managing account sales, new and existing client relations, and bring in new business. As the lead point of contact for all swim team matters, you should anticipate the client’s needs, work within the company to ensure deadlines for client are met and help the client in all their team outfitting needs.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS SWIM COACH

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a full time lead coach for our AG 3 Black and Pre Senior groups at our North Raleigh Site.

GRADUATE INTERN FOR MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The Graduate Intern for Men’s and Women’s Swimming is a 10-month, 35-hour/week position starting in August 2021 that supports the work of the men’s and women’s swimming programs and the Department of Athletics. The Graduate Intern will focus on responsibilities that include but are not limited to: coaching/teaching, recruiting, team travel, weekly practice/training sessions, community service, academic enrichment, counseling of students, and other duties assigned by the Athletics administration

SWIMOUTLET REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SwimOutlet has grown to become the largest competitive swim retailer and team dealer in the United States. We offer the largest assortment of products, superior customer service and best quality available. We are a team of swimmers and we love swimming.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Senior Assistant Coach. This position is responsible for serving as Lead Coach for the Senior 2 and Senior 3 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Senior Assistant Coach will also serve as the Meet Director/Coordinator for all CAQ-hosted Events, as well as assist with Summer Programming. The Senior Assistant Coach will work in partnership with the Head Coach all aspects of the Senior Program.

SUMMIT CITY AQUATICS HEAD COACH

This knowledgeable individual will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of training and competition for a team of swimmers with a wide variety of backgrounds and ages. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH-MEN AND WOMEN

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach Duties and Responsibilities: Clarion University is an NCAA Division II member which competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). Clarion invites applications for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This position is responsible for oversight of the Age Group Program, Lead Coach for the Age Group 1 and Age Group 2 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Head Age Group Coach will also provide oversight of all Lifeguard needs for the Natatorium, as well as Summer Aquatics Programming.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in leading a successful Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University. This will include assisting in managing all aspects of coaching, eligibility, recruitment, retention, budget and scheduling. The Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving assistant coach is also responsible for assisting the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach in fundraising for the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving program, instructing and Game Day management assignments.

DELMAR DOLFINS HEAD COACH

Implement and manage existing year-round competitive and lesson programs. Oversee daily practices, develop meet schedules, and supervise assistant coaches.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH – SWIM TEAM

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine currently offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes a free YMCA family membership, medical and dental insurance along with a 12% employer contribution to the retirement savings plan. Program discounts on YMCA of Greater Brandywine programs, camps, childcare, and continuing education classes at Immaculata University. Up to four free hours of Childwatch per day.

HEAD MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Athletics Department at Marist College invites applications for a full-time, 12-month position as Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach. This position will report to the Director of Athletics. Marist College is an NCAA Division I program and member of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC).

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Wissahickon Community Aquatic Club (WCAC) seeks a passionate Head Age Group Coach who is committed to motivating and developing athletes from novice to national levels. The Head Age Group Coach will report to the Program Director.

SWIMOUTLET REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SwimOutlet has grown to become the largest competitive swim retailer and team dealer in the United States. We offer the largest assortment of products, superior customer service and best quality available. We are a team of swimmers and we love swimming.

SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers. This is a full-time position with a comprehensive benefits package which includes generous paid time off, paid holidays, employer funded retirement plan after 2 years, and employer paid health insurance for the employee.

GRADUATE ASSISTANTS – SWIM & DIVE COACH (2 POSITIONS)

Wagner College, a NCAA Division I member of the Northeast Conference, is searching for qualified candidates for two open positions with our swim programs an Assistant Swimming Coach (Graduate Assistant) and a Head Diving coach (Graduate Assistant). These positions will carry extensive responsibilities with regard to recruiting, administrative functions and overall swim/diving training.

WOMEN’S DIVING ASSISTANT COACH

The University of Mary in Bismarck, ND is seeking qualified applicants for a part-time Women’s Diving Assistant Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT FOR WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The University of Mary in Bismarck, ND is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant. This is a part-time exempt position. The Graduate Assistant for Women’s Swimming supports the head coach in all aspects of the swimming program. This position will assist in travel planning, recruiting, practice planning, meet management, public relations, scheduling, out-of-pool activities, player communication, and other duties as needed.

UNIVERSITY OF LYNCHBURG FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of Lynchburg, located in central Virginia, is accepting applications for an assistant coach for women’s and men’s swimming. The successful candidate will report directly to the Director of Swimming and will be responsible for assisting with leadership to the swim program, recruitment and retention of student-athletes, scheduling and team travel, budget management, and equipment purchases.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – IUP SWIMMING/AQUATICS

This position is overseen by the Head Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director and directly supervised by Assistant Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director for Operations.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH, FULL-TIME POSITION

Charger Aquatics is seeking an experienced, dynamic and positive individual for the position of Senior Assistant Coach. This position is responsible for serving as Lead Coach for the Senior 2 and Senior 3 practice groups, as well as performing administrative duties. The Senior Assistant Coach will also serve as the Meet Director/Coordinator for all CAQ-hosted Events, as well as assist with Summer Programming. The Senior Assistant Coach will work in partnership with the Head Coach all aspects of the Senior Program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

AGE GROUP COACH – ALPHA AQUATICS

Alpha Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 200+ athletes located in west Los Angeles in the El Segundo and Westchester areas. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National and Sr National levels.

LEAD 13-14 COACH PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS- RINCONADA SITE

Lead 13-14 coach with group size of 30-40 swimmers. In addition, Asst Senior Coach aiding in and planning Senior training and schedule. Other areas of growth and financial compensation may be available based on experience. Looking to fill the position no later than the end of July with a start date of August 16th, 2021

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Country Club at Woodmoor is seeking an experienced, motivated individual for the position of Head Coach for our year round club swim team, The Woodmoor Tsunamis. This knowledgeable individual will be responsible for directing and overseeing all aspects of training and competition for a team of swimmers with a wide variety of backgrounds and ages. This individual must have the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with staff, swimmers, volunteers, and program participant parents.

FULL TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH — SUN PRAIRIE STORM (WI) REPOST

The Sun Prairie Storm is looking for a dynamic leader to become our full time Head Age Group Coach. This individual would report directly to the Head Coach and would work with him to direct the entire age group program, from novice swimmers to zone qualifiers.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH — SUN PRAIRIE STORM (WI) — REPOST

Sun Prairie Storm is seeking an experienced, motivated individual to become our first Associate Head Coach. This individual will work directly with the Head Coach, working to develop a pathway for all swimmers. The Associate Head Coach will run the senior side of the club, from emerging swimmers through our top swimmers.

DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

Greater Somerset County YMCA is seeking a Director of Aquatics to oversee aquatic operations at the Bridgewater and Somerville branches. Under the direction of the Senior Branch Executive Director, the Aquatics Director will provide leadership in developing, implementing, and administering aquatics programs that are consistent with the mission of Greater Somerset County YMCA. Will supervise approximately 60 part-time staff and manage a budget of approximately $375,000.

ASSISTANT COACH

Neerja Modi School is seeking a confident assistant coach with strong leadership skills to motivate and enhance skills of put young swimmers in Primary and middle school. Individuals who are passionate about working with younger children preferably 5+ years, but is comfortable coaching all levels. This coach must able to create a safe and positive environment in order for to enable our young students to reach their potential.

FULL-TIME AGE GROUP COACH & LESSONS PROGRAM MANAGER

WEST Coast Aquatics is seeking an energetic and personable addition to our coaching staff. This role is split between coaching our Challenge training group on the competitive swim team and managing our Learn-to-Swim Lessons Program.

SWIM COACH – SWIM CAMP

Swimming Simply was started in 2020 by a passionate swimmer and mother in the Denver area who noticed a gap in swim offerings. While there were plenty of opportunities in her area for young children to learn to swim and a few very competitive swim teams for school-age children there was very little offered for kids who can swim but need support with stroke development and an opportunity to learn to love the water.

PART TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Compensation: Commensurate with coaching experience

Education: Bachelor’s Degree preferred (Not Required)

Hours Per Week Under 30 hours (afternoon , early evening and Weekend hours as needed per meet schedule).

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Multnomah Athletic Club is seeking a confident assistant coach with strong leadership skills to motivate and enhance our competitive swim program. Individuals who are passionate about working with youth athletes primarily 12 & Under, but is comfortable coaching all levels. This coach needs to be able to have good decision making skills that are in the best interest of the athlete and the program and be able to create a safe and positive environment in order for our athletes to be able to reach their potential.

FULL-TIME AG SWIM COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, seeks a full-time swim coach to work primarily with our age group swimmers. Located just outside of Washington DC, we are in a great swimming environment and a fantastic area to start or further a career in swim coaching.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

York College of Pennsylvania seeks applicants for the position of Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach/Aquatics Director. Qualified individuals will be highly motivated and will possess the swimming knowledge, recruiting expertise, and coaching skills to lead the men’s and women’s NCAA Division III swimming programs and participating student-athletes to high levels of competitiveness, academic achievement, and citizenship.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – BLUE WAVE SWIMMING, TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA

Passion. enthusiasm and a, “whatever it takes” attitude; it’s what we expect from our swimmers…and what we are looking for in a new Head Age Group Coach. High 5, Inc. is a forward-thinking community non-profit that empowers Blue Wave Swimming to create an environment that fosters the development of champions in and out of the pool.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

FAU Swimming & Diving is looking to hire an assistant coach for their men and women Swim & Dive program.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Farmingdale Aquatics is seeking a part time swim coach. With expectation of our new state of the art aquatic center coming, our program has experienced significant growth and we are looking for a highly motivated, experienced, well organized, and enthusiastic individual who can develop our young athletes into top competitors.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL-TIME COACH

The Race Club is seeking to fill a full-time coaching position to start as soon as possible. The focus of the Race Club is to teach excellent science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology available. The job primarily entails teaching and coaching swimmers ages eight and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction, and online coaching, utilizing our broad library of videos, articles, workouts, and studies.

HEAD HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIM COACH

Coordinate the organization and implementation of the athletic program

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Candidates are encouraged to apply for a part-time assistant swim coach position with Franklin College located in Franklin, IN approximately 20 miles south of Indianapolis, IN, the amateur sports capital of the world and home of the NCAA.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Founded in 1843 in Worcester, Massachusetts, the College of the Holy Cross is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition.

MSA-AGE GROUP COACH-10 AND UNDER

Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA Swim) in the Charlotte, NC area is looking for a coach to assist in our Age Group and Developmental Programs coaching primarily 10 and Under swimmers. More information on the team can be found at msaswim.com

TIGARD TUALATIN SWIM CLUB – HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Tigard-Tualatin Swim Club is conducting a search for a dynamic Head Age Group Coach. TTSC is a multi-site team that operates out of pools in both Tigard and Tualatin, OR (suburbs of Portland). We currently have approximately 130 swimmers ranging from age 5 to 18.

PETERS TOWNSHIP SWIM CLUB ASSISTANT COACHES

Peters Township Swim Club, an AMS swimming club, is seeking inspiring and energetic assistant coaches with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s rapidly growing membership and established coaching staff. You will aid in the development of a program that will create a solid foundation for our athletes all while driving the continued success of our swimmers. Competitive compensation is based on experience.

WABASH COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Wabash College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach, tasked with aiding the head coach in all operations of a competitive NCAA Division III swimming and diving program. Experience competing, coaching, and recruiting in intercollegiate swimming and diving is strongly preferred. A bachelor’s degree is required.

LEAD SENIOR COACH

Southern Crescent Aquatic Team (SCAT) is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our next Head Senior Coach. This employee will be responsible for working with our top-tier senior athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Senior Program with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

MOR is a USA Swimming Gold Medal club the past 5 years with 650 swimmers. The Raleigh Area is a hot spot for swimming with a summer league of over 85 teams and 11,000 swimmers from which to draw. Raleigh is rated annually as one of the best places to live in the US and also has a highly rated music scene.

DELTA STATE UNIVERSITY GA COACH

Delta State University is a small state school located in Cleveland, Mississippi. We are a member of the New South Intercollegiate Swimming Conference (NSISC), and a member institution of the NCAA Division 2 level. We are a highly competitive program seeking qualified applicants to assist the Head Swimming and Diving coach in all aspects of the program. The duties will range from on-deck coaching, administrative work directly related to the team, and any pool maintenance objectives seen fit. Other duties may be later assigned. This coaching position typically lasts 2 academic years.

HEAD COACH FOR BOZEMAN BROOKIES

The Head Coach will be responsible for and direct all levels of the programming and manage the staff. The Head Coach is expected to develop, cultivate, and enhance a culture, philosophy, and vision with an emphasis on excellence, goal setting, development, support, and teamwork. This position is a part-time position with a competitive salary. The team provides reimbursement for travel and team related expenses and funding for coach educational opportunities.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Carthage College, a member of the NCAA DIII and the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin, seeks a graduate assistant to work in conjunction with the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim & Dive coaches in all aspects related to the operation of the swimming and diving programs. The graduate assistant must successfully enroll as a full-time graduate student in a qualifying program.

SPRINGFIELD YMCA (IL) HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The SPY Swim Team is a year around YMCA and USA Swimming Program which serves athletes ages 5 to 18 and their families. We provide training and participate in competitions at a local, State, and National level. SPY operates out of the Gus & Flora Kerasotes YMCA in an 8 Lane, 25 Yard certified competition pool and routinely supports over 175 athletes each year.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Duke University is seeking two (2) qualified candidates for the Assistant Swimming Coach position. This position will assist in the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming & Diving team.

SWIMMING & DIVING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

This position reports to the Head Swimming coach and is responsible to assist in all phases of a competitive intercollegiate Swimming and Diving program in compliance with NCAA conference, Northeast Conference (NEC), and institutional rules and regulations.

ASSISTANT COACHING POSITION – HOUSTON, TX. AREA

Seek 1 Full-time lead or part-time coaches/teachers. Sharks Swim Club, located in Friendswood, Tx. (SE Houston) is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic and organized age coach(es) to help our team & swimmers achieve their ultimate potential in skill development and competition preparation while promoting a creative, positive and healthy team environment. The scope of this position is for groups is primarily, 11-16 yrs., but could vary depending on the qualifications/experience of the coach hired. With continued growth & facilities we also looking for part-time assistant as well for 8-20 hrs. a week.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM TEAM

Midway University is seeking candidates for a part time Assistant Swim Coach. The successful candidate is responsible for supporting all aspects of a successful NAIA swim program. Primary responsibilities include assistance with recruiting, meet assistance, practice planning and supervision, academic supervision, eligibility compliance, and driving a 15-passenger van. Additional duties may be assigned by the Head Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

The Department of Athletics at Eastern Illinois University (NCAA Division I) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach position beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

PART TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH – GREATER PENSACOLA AQUATIC CLUB

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Part Time Age Group Coach.

DIRECTOR OF SWIMMING / DIRECTOR OF COACHING

Since 1984 The Barrie Trojan Swim Club has played a prominent role in the community and has been a welcomed destination and overall enhanced experience for swim enthusiasts at all ages and levels in the Barrie area. Today the BTSC is a respected name at the provincial, national and international levels with over 220 competitive swimmers competing for Barrie and over 300 other athletes swimming at various non- competitive and learning levels in across facilities/locations.

CORAL SPRINGS SWIM CLUB – AGE GROUP COACH

The Coral Springs Swim Club, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is searching for a qualified age group coach. The swim program is a very successful program. CSSC earned Gold Medal status in 2009 and 2010 and sent eight swimmers to the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In total, the program has about 215 swimmers. For more information about the CSSC, please visit our website at www.csscswim.com.

SCOTTSDALE AQUATIC CLUB – CEO & HEAD COACH

Scottsdale Aquatic Club (SAC) is seeking a CEO & Head Coach. SAC is looking for an energetic and team-driven head coach to join our vibrant club and lead our entire swim program from age groupers to national level swimmers, direct our wet & dry-side programming, as well as build and mentor a team of high caliber coaches and swimmers.

FIRST ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S WATER POLO

Under direction, provide assistance to the head coach in support of the college’s athletic program. The incumbent shall perform all job related activities directly involving the specific area of responsibility. These shall include, but not be limited to, all such responsibilities listed in the position description and all other duties assigned. Exercise independent decision making within the scope of responsibilities.

HEAD COACH, MEN’S WATER POLO

Under general supervision, the head coach will plan, organize and direct all activities, duties, and responsibilities of his/her respective sport program.

FIRST ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Under direction, provide assistance to the head coach in support of the college’s athletic program. The incumbent shall perform all job related activities directly involving the specific area of responsibility. These shall include, but not be limited to, all such responsibilities listed in the position description and all other duties assigned. Exercise independent decision making within the scope of responsibilities.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $75, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 105,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 698,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 32,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 332,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.