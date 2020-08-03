See 2423 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2823 Swim Jobs.

A3 PERFORMANCE SEEKS AGENTS TO JOIN THE FASTEST GROWING SWIMWEAR BRAND IN AMERICA

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – MCAC – UNIVERSITY CLUB OF PALO ALTO

Five to six UC Masters swim practices per week plus partial weekend swim meet coverage*. Five to six Age Group (MCAC) swim practices per week plus partial weekend swim meet coverage

FULL TIME SENIOR/AGE GROUP COACH

We are seeking an experienced, organized, and positive Coach to help bring our club to the next level. This position is year-round. You will be working with Senior swimmers working towards qualifying for Sectionals and beyond. Also, you will be working with Age Group swimmers working towards qualifying for Age Group Championships.

SIRENS ASC SYNCHRONISED SWIMMING COACH IN MALTA

Sirens ASC is one of Malta’s leading artistic swimming clubs. The club is currently seeking to recruit an Artistic Swimming Coach on a full time basis to work with our competitive age group teams, with a main focus on our 13-15 age group and Junior age group.

CINCINNATI AQUATIC CLUB, OF OHIO – AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACHING POSITIONS

We are looking for an 8 and under lead group coach who would be working 3 days per week approximately 1.5 hours and cover a few one day meets as well. Two of the practice are in the evenings on Monday and Wednesday an one mid-day Saturday.

LIFEGUARD

Looking for a Lifeguard position? All year around? Check out Lifeguard opportunities with the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.

AQUATICS COMPETITIVE SWIMMING SUPERVISOR

The Competitive Swimming Supervisor supervises their respective group(s) in accordance with the values, purposes, and policies of the Columbia Association. He or she is responsible for the overall running of the Columbia Aquatics Association (Clippers) Private lesson program.

AQUATICS COMPETITIVE SWIMMING ASSISTANT OPERATIONS MANAGER

Columbia Association, headquartered in Howard County, Maryland, is known for engaging our diverse community, cultivating a unique sense of place, and enhancing the quality of life in Columbia, Maryland, all thanks to the efforts of our remarkable team members.If you share in our passion for teamwork and our vision, we want you to fast-forward your career with us at Columbia Association.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

Opportunities also include coaching with Pinnacle Racing – VT; our postgrads and professional training group training for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Assist with Camps & Clinics, as well as opportunities to travel with the team to both dual and championship meets.

AGE GROUP DIVE COACH

COM is a privately held non-profit aquatic sports facility, housing an indoor diving facility, a 50M Olympic swimming pool, 2 competition pools (7 pools total), a comprehensive physical therapy clinic and gym located in Midland, Texas. COM is not like any other facility in the county, and our staff is unlike any other group in the country.

AGE GROUP COACH- ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB (ASC)

ASC is looking for an enthusiastic age group coach to primarily work with our 10 & Under swimmers. Preferably looking for candidates to have 2-3 years previous coaching experience, and to feel comfortable leading groups with prepared practices, and a strong ability to teach and correct stroke technique. The hired coach will be expected to work 4 evenings per week, although this can be flexible.

HEAD COACH CWSC, CRAIG, ALASKA

Exciting employment opportunity in Craig Alaska! The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The successful candidate will be actively involved in the recruitment, retention, and day to day operations of the Saint Vincent College Swimming Program. The position includes: a living stipend of $5,000 and a tuition waiver to enroll in a graduate program at Saint Vincent College. The anticipated start date is August 16, 2020.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH WITH SSAN

Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) is seeking qualified applicants for a FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH. SSAN is a year-round swim team in the Spring/Woodlands area of Houston, Gulf Swimming. In our 12th year, with a roster of 300 athletes, we are seeking an experienced coach to work with our Home school and Age Group Programs.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH AND ASSISTANT DIRECTOR FOR COMMUNITY PROGRAMS

Under the supervision of the Aquatic Center Director and Head Swim Coach, this position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division III men’s and women’s swimming program as well as management and running of the aquatic center.

EVENTS AND LIFEGUARD MANAGER

As the Events & Lifeguard Manager for the facility, the successful candidate will be accountable for leading team-oriented efforts to meet TAC’s high-quality standards in attracting, planning and organizing, and ultimately executing all activities related to hosting local, state, regional, and national level swim meets and events at the facility.

HEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Sandhills Sandsharks Swim Team is accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. There is room for advancement for the right candidate.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The State College Branch of the YMCA of Centre County is seeking an experienced Head Swim Team Coach for their team of 150+ swimmers!

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Coto Coyote Swim Team is a year-round competitive swim team and a member of Southern California Swimming. We have approximately 80 athletes on our year-round team. We are looking for a hardworking and dedicated coach to fill our Head Age Group coaching position. We are looking for the right person to fill the position for our team and for our athletes.

ABERDEEN SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

The Aberdeen Swim Club (ASC), a USA Swimming club in Aberdeen, SD, is seeking an inspiring, energetic full time Head Coach with excellent leadership, communication and team building skills as well as technical expertise to coach and mentor our year-round team of approximately 120 athletes.

SWIMMER DEVELOPMENT SPECIALIST

The Merage Jewish Community Center of Orange County in Irvine, Ca is seeking a Specialist for the JCC Waves Swimming Team and Aquatics Department.

PART TIME DEVELOPMENTAL, AGE GROUP, AND SENIOR COACHES

The Virginia Gators of Charlottesville and the Virginia Gators of Crozet/Waynesboro are looking for Developmental, Age Group, and Senior Coaches for the upcoming 2020-2021 season. The Virginia Gators have had a long standing site in Charlottesville, Virginia and is adding two new locations the 2020-2021 season in Waynesboro, VA and Crozet, VA. It is certainly an exciting time to be a Gator!

ASSISTANT DIVE COACH

Illinois State University invites applications for the position of Assistant Dive Coach. This position will work under broad policy guidance and exercise sound judgment when making critical decisions in an ever-changing and dynamic environment. Independent and collaborative analysis will be conducted to solve problems, develop policies and procedures, and complete complex tasks associated with the position.

FULL TIME MOBILE SWIMMING TEACHER ON GRAND CAYMAN ISLANDS

Looking for happy Self Driven and Highly Motivated Experienced Full-Time Swimming Teacher that can teach from Baby classes, Learn to swim, stroke Improve classes all the way up to adults. You will need reliable transport and Clean and up to date Drivers license as you will be driving around the island teaching classes at Private Residencies.

HEAD COACH – WILLISTON SEA LIONS SWIM CLUB (ND)

The Williston Sea Lions (WSL) is seeking an experienced Head Coach who will be a dedicated, strong communicator and a positive motivator with exceptional leadership skills to direct the competitive swimming program in Williston, North Dakota. WSL has thrived in the competitive swimming arena for over 50 years, producing quality young swimmers and quality young adults.

SWIM LESSONS DIRECTOR

Are you a talented leader with a caring heart? If you have managerial experience, love kids and like the water, join Cypress Fairbanks (Fleet) at our award-winning swim school. We are seeking a swim director who will enjoy full and active evenings, spent working both in and out of the pool, constantly interacting with children, families, and coworkers. This is an opportunity to love your job where you will be creating exceptional experiences for customers and employees.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SWIM TEAM SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD COACH

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a full time lead coach for our AG 3 Black and Pre Sr groups at our North Raleigh Site.

SWIM COACH/ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

UWCSEA East Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward-thinking swim coach from August 2020. As Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever-changing and growing swim programme.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Lewis University is in need of a swimming Graduate Assistant. GA’s are Assistant Coaches at Lewis. You will have daily, hands on duties with swimmers.

DAVENPORT UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN’S AND WOMEN’S)

This position has responsibilities that include assistant coaching, practice planning and recruitment. These responsibilities are performed in an ethical manner consistent with the University’s mission, and values which include diversity, equity, and inclusion.

SOUTH CAROLINA SWIMMING SPORT DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR

SC Swimming, Inc is a Local Swim Committee (LSC) operating under the direction of USA Swimming. Our goal is to provide our members competitive swimming opportunities through local, state, and national meets, training and certifications for coaches and officials, and camps and educational events.

LAKE BELTON HIGH SCHOOL (TX) – HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Lake Belton High School in Belton, TX is looking for a Head Swimming Coach for the 2020-2021 school year. Lake Belton HS will open in the fall with freshman and sophomores, and will compete at the UIL-5A level.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (MEN & WOMEN)

In the upcoming months, FAU Swim & Dive will be hiring an assistant coach.

UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of South Dakota is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach. This position is responsible for assisting the head coach in developing a NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming and diving program including but not limited to: recruitment of prospective student-athletes; training and development of team (both academically and athletically); liaison for academics and other departments on campus; assisting with camp and clinics, and administration.

FULL TIME HEAD SWIM COACH

This is a full time position in the Recreation Departments Aquatics Division and is under the direct supervision of the Aquatics Manager/Team CEO and in absence of the Aquatics Manager/Team CEO, the Recreation Director. The primary purpose of the Head Swim Coach is to provide outstanding service through warm interactions.

MARYMOUNT UNIVERSITY GRADUATE ASSISTANT – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

To assist the head men’s and women’s swim coach in building and managing a dynamic team program where swimmers demonstrate exceptional skills while fully committed to the mission and goals of the university and adhering to all Atlantic East and NCAA rules and regulations.

WEB DESIGNER/PRODUCT DESIGNER NEEDED FOR THE REDESIGN SWIMOUTLET.COM

We are seeking a talented web designer/product designer to help us redesign the SwimOutlet.com website. SwimOutlet is the largest swim retailer in the US. This project should last 1.5 – 2 months

CATEGORY MANAGER, SWIMOUTLET.COM COMPETITIVE SWIM

The Category Manager, SwimOutlet.com Competitive Swim is responsible for the online merchandising strategy and driving sales growth by creating and optimizing a compelling assortment of products across all competitive swim categories.

TALLULAH FALLS SCHOOL SEEKS DIRECTOR OF AQUATICS

The Director of Aquatics coordinates all functions of the Tallulah Falls School natatorium, creates appropriate user programs, effectively consults, collaborates and communicates with TFS constituents, and ensures coordination of all aquatic usage.

HEAD COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The Swim Coach will be the lead to bring out the team’s Vision and Mission. Responsibilities of the Head Coach include analyzing swim techniques and determining skill levels, developing various community programs, educating swimmers on various techniques and styles, developing training and competition schedules and communicating with the Board of Directors, swimmers and families.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach’s primary responsibility is the coaching and instruction of the sport of Swimming. Approximately 60% of the Assistant Coach’s responsibility is dedicated to the instruction of Swimming through in pool or dry land training and classroom training through use of video and other teaching techniques.

ASSISTANT DIVING COACH

The University of Mary is an NCAA Division II institution and participates in the very competitive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC). Under direct supervision, this position is responsible for assisting the Head Women’s Swimming Coach in creating and maintaining a successful swimming/diving program for the institution.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING

Midland University, a private, Christian, liberal arts university in Fremont, Nebraska (just outside of metro Omaha), is seeking a Swimming Graduate Assistant. This position will be offered within our graduate assistant structure, requiring admission to the University’s Master of Education, Master of Science Adult and Organizational Learning or Master of Business Administration programs.

HEAD COACH – VELOCITY AQUATICS (MN)

Velocity Aquatics (VCTY), a year-round competitive swim club in the western suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Coach. The Head Coach will be responsible for leading the overall coaching strategy and vision for the club, serve as the primary coach for the Senior (“Platinum”) swim group, and perform administrative duties related to team operations.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – SWIMMING

RESPONSIBILITIES: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – DIVING

RESPONSIBILITIES: Conducting practices, coaching at meets, and any other items designated by the head coach. Assist student-athletes with individual athlete development and pre-season and conditioning programs.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Duties include coaching all disciplines (sprint, middle distance, distance). We will offer a comprehensive education for collegiate coaching. You will be exposed to every aspect of our program. There will also be an opportunity to work with our professional group

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING AND DIVING / AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Brandeis University seeks to hire an Assistant Coach, Swimming and Diving / Aquatics Director to assist the head coach in running a successful swimming and diving program which competes as an NCAA DIII program and as a member of the University Athletic Association (UAA).

HEAD SWIM COACH

Tri West Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for Head Coach. We are a recently formed club. We operate out of Tri-West High School, located in Lizton, IN. Our mission is to be an inclusive swim program that promotes youth the opportunity to enhance their physical, mental and social development in and outside the pool in a fun, structured and supportive environment.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Razorback Aquatic Club AquaHawgs has been a USA Swimming Silver Medal Club located in Northwest Arkansas. The AquaHawgs are consistently one of the top teams in the state. Northwest Arkansas is also home to the University of Arkansas, Tyson Foods, Walmart, and JB Hunt as well as one of the fastest growing populations in the United States.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING HEAD COACH

The Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving head coach is responsible for for leading a successful Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program at Manchester University.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for providing assistance to the Head Coach as assigned. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: identifying and recruiting qualified candidates to the United States Military Academy and the Army West Point Swim & Dive program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH-WAVES OF WILMINGTON

WOW is located in coastal Wilmington, North Carolina, a city ranked one of the best places in America to live. Located on the North Carolina coast, this mid sized city affords a unique lifestyle with terrific year round weather, tremendous outdoor activities, a diverse population, a growing tech scene, and arts, culture and a plethora of amazing restaurants.

HEAD SWIM COACH – FULL TIME

Manages the implementation, development and delivery of the Competitive Swim program. Recruits, trains and supports assigned staff and volunteers. Additional responsibilities include hiring and training of staff; curriculum development; budget control; and adhering to all regulatory and Association standards.

SENIOR SWIM COACH

Coach developmental and competitive/elite swim teams. Assist with the development and implementation of d competitive swim programs. Help to coordinate and implement the day-to-day operations of the co-curricular aquatics program. Consult as needed with the development of Preschool to Grade 12 aquatics curriculum. Assist and maintain records for age groups and ensure proper pool maintenance.

