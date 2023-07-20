Schoenmaker, Van Niekerk, Schoeman Ready To Make Their Marks In Fukuoka

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The South African squad bound for Fukuoka was scaled back from its originally published roster, with Pieter Coetze, Matt Sates and Chad Le Clos no longer racing at the World Championships. However, those who are representing the nation are ready to rumble.

26-year-old Tatjana Schoenmaker is excited to get going, with the former World Record holder taking on the trio of breaststroke events starting in just a few days. Schoenmaker did not race last year in Budapest but did participate in the Commonwealth Games where she took home the 100m breast silver and 200m breast gold from Birmingham.

Thus, the Tuks athlete is making a return to World Championships racing where she’ll attempt to improve upon her 2019 outings. There in Gwangju, Schoenmaker produced a silver medal in the 200 breaststroke (2:22.52) but finished 6th in the 100m breast (1:06.60) and just 17th in the 50m breast (31.40).

She’s fueled by her Olympic gold medal this time around, however. In Tokyo, Schoenmaker scorched a then-World Record-setting effort of 2:18.95 to take the 200m breast Olympic title and she also earned 100m breast silver in 1:05.22.

On her return to Japan, Schoenmaker said recently, “Obviously it’s going to be a bit different because it’s not Tokyo but I love Japan and I’m so excited that we maybe, hopefully get to explore a little in terms of not being completely confined to a village so that’s quite exciting.

“It’s definitely a stepping stone and a great opportunity to race some of the girls who will definitely be racing in Paris so these types of championships are always major.

“I think it’s the biggest championships for swimming as a sport so it’s a big deal, but whatever happens there is not the result of what’s going to happen in Paris, so I don’t think we put too much pressure on it. It’s just to get that racing done.”

Schoenmaker continued, “It’s almost weird to say it’s only my second one [World Championships] now but it’s been such an incredible journey.

“I’m excited to get some international racing in. I haven’t raced some of these girls since the Olympics and obviously there are some new faces… so I’m excited to get racing again and just get into that zone for the build-up to the Olympics.”

Joining Schoenmaker in her excitement is domestic rival Lara van Niekerk, the 20-year-old who bagged bronze in the 50m breast in Budapest. Van Niekerk carried her momentum into the Commonwealth Games where she nabbed double gold in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events.

“I think for any swimmer there is always some pressure they put on themselves to perform. But I think last year’s results just show me what is possible and that makes me more excited to race the best again,” van Niekerk said.

“There are always nerves,” she admitted. “But experience definitely helps you to get more used to racing at the level consistently. And it is great to have made some friends with the ladies I race and that makes it much more fun.”

Echoing what Schonemaker said, van Niekerk stated regarding Fukuoka, “This is a stepping stone to Paris, and I think it will give me and my coach a good idea of what needs to be tweaked in the lead-up to Paris. But I am also not thinking too far ahead, I am just focused on giving of my best in Japan and then I will begin focusing on next year.”

Returning to his first World Championships 22 years after earning 50m free bronze in the same Japanese city, 43-year-old Roland Schoeman is thrilled to be taking to an elite international pool once again.

“There are very few greater feelings in the world to know I’ll be representing South Africa at the world champs in Fukuoka, especially after the duration that I have not been on the national team,” said Schoeman. “What makes it all the more special is the fond memories I have of Fukuoka 22 years ago.”

“I have some goals in mind that are quite lofty. As for how much quicker [I can go], I wish there was a way in swimming to tell exactly how much faster we can be. A lot will depend on… what happens on the day.”