Sant Condorelli Discusses Goal of Making US Olympic Team, Reflects on Time in Italy and LA

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9 a.m. (Central Time)
- Thurs.-Sat. Finals: 6 p.m. (Central Time)
Santo Condorelli is looking sharper and sharper with each LCM racing opportunity he gets. In Westmont, he recorded times of 21.8 in the 50 free, 48.9 in the 100 free, and 52.2 in the 100 fly.
Condorelli opened up about wanting to make the Olympic team for the US, how that might not even be a possibility (logistically), and his time representing Italy in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.