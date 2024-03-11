Leah Hayes is Learning to Be Easier on Herself After Summer of Growth

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Leah Hayes was catapulted onto the international swim scene as a 16-year-old in 2022 when she not only made the US world championship team, but went onto earn bronze in the 200 IM and the 2022 World Championships. Last summer at the 2023 US World Championships Trials, Hayes finished 3rd in the 400 IM and 4th in the 200 IM, missing the worlds team but qualifying for the Jr Worlds team. At the World Jr Champs in Netanya, Hayes won 5 medals, including individual gold in the 200 and 400 IM.

Heading into the Olympic Trials in June, Hayes is trying to give herself grace. Where last year she would put pressure on herself to hit certain times in races, now she is shooting to merely have fun and enjoy her sport.