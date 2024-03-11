Santo Condorelli Discusses Goal of Making US Olympic Team, Reflects on Time in Italy and LA

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 6-9, 2024
- FMC Natatorium – Westmont, Illinois
- LCM (50 meters)
Santo Condorelli is looking sharper and sharper with each LCM racing opportunity he gets. In Westmont, he recorded times of 21.8 in the 50 free, 48.9 in the 100 free, and 52.2 in the 100 fly.
Condorelli opened up about wanting to make the Olympic team for the US, how that might not even be a possibility (logistically), and his time representing Italy in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
bro switches nationalities more than Lia Thomas switching genders 💀
I enjoyed this candid interview. He’s growing on me.
this dude is not real
I could be wrong, but Caeleb Dressel was a big question mark and Alexy was not a factor when he switched his sporting citizenship to the US. He must have looked at the situation and figured it was the path of least resistance for another Olympic birth. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wishes he still represented Italy right now – the relay is fairly open after Ceccon and Miressi.
You might want to listen to the interview. He says his dad’s not in great health so it’s easier to live in the states and be closer to him.
It’s not always just about what the easiest Olympic team to make is. If that were the case, I don’t think he would have ever left Canada
Does he still flip off his dad before races?
lol whats that about?
Yes🙂
Coleman was it a Chupa Chups or a Tootsie Roll Pop?
I flubbed the most important question😔
Santo is the only top 4 Bolles swimmer from class of 2013-2014 who is still missing the gold medal! This might be his last chance to win with Team USA 400 freestyle relay. I hope he gets it!!