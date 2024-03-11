Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Santo Condorelli Discusses Goal of Making US Olympic Team, Reflects on Time in Italy and LA

Comments: 20

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Santo Condorelli is looking sharper and sharper with each LCM racing opportunity he gets. In Westmont, he recorded times of 21.8 in the 50 free, 48.9 in the 100 free, and 52.2 in the 100 fly.

Condorelli opened up about wanting to make the Olympic team for the US, how that might not even be a possibility (logistically), and his time representing Italy in the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Irrelevant Swim Productions
7 minutes ago

bro switches nationalities more than Lia Thomas switching genders 💀

Emily Se-Bom Lee
14 minutes ago

comment image

Hiswimcoach
33 minutes ago

I enjoyed this candid interview. He’s growing on me.

Andrew
34 minutes ago

this dude is not real

RealSlimThomas
41 minutes ago

I could be wrong, but Caeleb Dressel was a big question mark and Alexy was not a factor when he switched his sporting citizenship to the US. He must have looked at the situation and figured it was the path of least resistance for another Olympic birth. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wishes he still represented Italy right now – the relay is fairly open after Ceccon and Miressi.

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  RealSlimThomas
2 minutes ago

You might want to listen to the interview. He says his dad’s not in great health so it’s easier to live in the states and be closer to him.

It’s not always just about what the easiest Olympic team to make is. If that were the case, I don’t think he would have ever left Canada

thezwimmer
56 minutes ago

Does he still flip off his dad before races?

Aragon Son of Arathorne
Reply to  thezwimmer
33 minutes ago

lol whats that about?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  thezwimmer
2 minutes ago

Yes🙂

Daaaave
1 hour ago

Coleman was it a Chupa Chups or a Tootsie Roll Pop?

Coleman Hodges
Author
Reply to  Daaaave
2 minutes ago

I flubbed the most important question😔

Galaju
1 hour ago

Santo is the only top 4 Bolles swimmer from class of 2013-2014 who is still missing the gold medal! This might be his last chance to win with Team USA 400 freestyle relay. I hope he gets it!!

