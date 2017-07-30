Russia, Australia Make Moves in Final Swimming Medal Table

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans reached 38 medals in the final swimming medal table of the 2017 FINA World Championships. On the final night of competition, they won 4 more golds. Lilly King got the ball rolling with her victory and new World Record time of 29.40 in the 50 breast. King returned at the end of the session for the women’s 400 medley relay alongside Kathleen Baker, Kelsi Worrell, and Simone Manuel as the USA broke the World Record with a 3:51.55. In the 400 IM, Chase Kalisz became the first man to break 4:06 since 2012, winning gold in 4:05.90. Finally, the American men pulled in one more gold as Matt Grevers, Kevin Cordes, Caeleb Dressel, and Nathan Adrian won the men’s 400 medley relay.

In terms of total swimming medals, the USA picked up 38, giving them over 18 more than any other country. Australia and Russia moved up to double digits to tie China for 2nd with 10 total medals. The Russians picked up 3 more medals thanks to Yuliya Efimova‘s 50 breast, the silver medal-winning women’s 400 medley relay, and the bronze medal-winning men;s 400 medley relay. Australia got a bronze from the women’s 400 medley relay and an individual bronze from distance free standout Mack Horton in the men’s 1500 free final.

FINAL SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 United States of America 18 10 10 38 2 Great Britain 4 1 2 7 3 Russian Federation 3 3 4 10 3 People’s Republic of China 3 3 4 10 5 Sweden 3 1 0 4 6 Italy 3 0 3 6 7 Hungary 2 4 2 8 8 Australia 1 5 4 10 9 Brazil 1 4 0 5 10 Spain 1 2 0 3 11 Canada 1 0 3 4 12 South Africa 1 0 1 2 12 France 1 0 1 2 14 Japan 0 4 3 7 15 Netherlands 0 3 1 4 16 Ukraine 0 1 1 2 17 Poland 0 1 0 1 17 Germany 0 1 0 1 19 Singapore 0 0 1 1 19 Egypt 0 0 1 1 19 Denmark 0 0 1 1 19 Belarus 0 0 1 1

DAY 8 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE: