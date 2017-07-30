Russia, Australia Make Moves in Final Swimming Medal Table

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans reached 38 medals in the final swimming medal table of the 2017 FINA World Championships. On the final night of competition, they won 4 more golds. Lilly King got the ball rolling with her victory and new World Record time of 29.40 in the 50 breast. King returned at the end of the session for the women’s 400 medley relay alongside Kathleen Baker, Kelsi Worrell, and Simone Manuel as the USA broke the World Record with a 3:51.55. In the 400 IM, Chase Kalisz became the first man to break 4:06 since 2012, winning gold in 4:05.90. Finally, the American men pulled in one more gold as Matt Grevers, Kevin Cordes, Caeleb Dressel, and Nathan Adrian won the men’s 400 medley relay.

In terms of total swimming medals, the USA picked up 38, giving them over 18 more than any other country. Australia and Russia moved up to double digits to tie China for 2nd with 10 total medals. The Russians picked up 3 more medals thanks to Yuliya Efimova‘s 50 breast, the silver medal-winning women’s 400 medley relay, and the bronze medal-winning men;s 400 medley relay. Australia got a bronze from the women’s 400 medley relay and an individual bronze from distance free standout Mack Horton in the men’s 1500 free final.

FINAL SWIMMING MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States of AmericaUnited States of America 18 10 10 38
2 Great BritainGreat Britain 4 1 2 7
3 Russian FederationRussian Federation 3 3 4 10
3 People's Republic of ChinaPeople’s Republic of China 3 3 4 10
5 SwedenSweden 3 1 0 4
6 ItalyItaly 3 0 3 6
7 HungaryHungary 2 4 2 8
8 AustraliaAustralia 1 5 4 10
9 BrazilBrazil 1 4 0 5
10 SpainSpain 1 2 0 3
11 CanadaCanada 1 0 3 4
12 South AfricaSouth Africa 1 0 1 2
12 FranceFrance 1 0 1 2
14 JapanJapan 0 4 3 7
15 NetherlandsNetherlands 0 3 1 4
16 UkraineUkraine 0 1 1 2
17 PolandPoland 0 1 0 1
17 GermanyGermany 0 1 0 1
19 SingaporeSingapore 0 0 1 1
19 EgyptEgypt 0 0 1 1
19 DenmarkDenmark 0 0 1 1
19 BelarusBelarus 0 0 1 1
Total 42 43 43 128

DAY 8 ALL-SPORTS MEDAL TABLE:

Rank Federation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 United States of AmericaUnited States of America 21 12 13 46
2 People's Republic of ChinaPeople’s Republic of China 12 12 6 30
3 Russian FederationRussian Federation 11 6 8 25
4 FranceFrance 6 1 2 9
5 Great BritainGreat Britain 5 3 3 11
6 ItalyItaly 4 3 9 16
7 AustraliaAustralia 3 5 4 12
8 SwedenSweden 3 1 0 4
9 HungaryHungary 2 5 2 9
10 BrazilBrazil 2 4 2 8
11 SpainSpain 1 5 0 6
12 NetherlandsNetherlands 1 4 1 6
13 CanadaCanada 1 1 5 7
14 South AfricaSouth Africa 1 0 1 2
14 MalaysiaMalaysia 1 0 1 2
16 CroatiaCroatia 1 0 0 1
17 JapanJapan 0 4 5 9
18 UkraineUkraine 0 2 7 9
19 GermanyGermany 0 2 1 3
20 MexicoMexico 0 2 0 2
21 Democratic People's Republic of KoreaDemocratic People’s Republic of Korea 0 1 1 2
22 EcuadorEcuador 0 1 0 1
22 PolandPoland 0 1 0 1
22 Czech RepublicCzech Republic 0 1 0 1
25 BelarusBelarus 0 0 2 2
26 SerbiaSerbia 0 0 1 1
26 SingaporeSingapore 0 0 1 1
26 DenmarkDenmark 0 0 1 1
26 EgyptEgypt 0 0 1 1
Total 75 76 77 228

Leave a Reply

Comments on "Russia, Australia Make Moves in Final Swimming Medal Table"


lilaswimmer

an american won the gold in high diving?.. never knew Americans were good at that..

1 hour 59 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

I don’t know how they do it. Just looking off the 10m scares me.

1 hour 18 minutes ago
Dee

Yep. The defending champ had a good lead then buggered his last dive and the American took full advantage to win.

33 seconds ago
Nswim

How many did the US win in 2015? And how many of those were gold? The American team has really shown great team spirit and great improvement from Kazan.

1 hour 39 minutes ago
Lauren Neidigh

23 (8 gold, 10 silver, 5 bronze). In 2015 they only had the most golds by 1 (Australia had 7).
https://swimswam.com/team-usa-wins-team-trophy-tops-final-medal-counts/

1 hour 17 minutes ago
rockjano

This was surely a US dominated event, even more than usually…

1 hour 39 minutes ago
