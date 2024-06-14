Roster Updates Through Day 5 Of 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

It was another intense night of racing at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials with more names being added to the nation’s roster for next month’s Games in Paris, France.

Reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook reigned supreme in his signature 200m breast, qualifying for a chance to defend his Tokyo title. He’ll be joined by breakout star Joshua Yong, the 22-year-old who already made the grade in the 100m breast.

Bradley Woodward topped the men’s 200m back field, qualifying for his first Olympic Games at 25 years of age while Ella Ramsay doubled up on her earlier 200m IM qualification with a nod in the 200m breast.

Mollie O’Callaghan scored the top time of a stacked women’s 100m free field, making it a 1-2 finish with Shayna Jack.

Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell will comprise the remainder of the women’s 4x100m free relay, while Olivia Wunsch and Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time, Emma McKeon, were 5th and 6th.

According to the Swimming Australia Selection Criteria linked above, a maximum of 26 males and 26 females can make the Olympic squad, including 12 relay team members.

As it stands right now with one night of action remaining, there are 19 swimmers qualified, including 10 females and 9 males. There are 14 relay-only swimmers at this point, which means there will be some shifting of roster slots, depending on what happens in tomorrow’s women’s 50m free and men’s 100m fly.

Additional storylines from day 5:

Australian Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5 of 2024 Trials

Relay Qualifiers