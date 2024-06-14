Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Roster Updates Through Day 5 Of 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

Comments: 1

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

It was another intense night of racing at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials with more names being added to the nation’s roster for next month’s Games in Paris, France.

Reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook reigned supreme in his signature 200m breast, qualifying for a chance to defend his Tokyo title. He’ll be joined by breakout star Joshua Yong, the 22-year-old who already made the grade in the 100m breast.

Bradley Woodward topped the men’s 200m back field, qualifying for his first Olympic Games at 25 years of age while Ella Ramsay doubled up on her earlier 200m IM qualification with a nod in the 200m breast.

Mollie O’Callaghan scored the top time of a stacked women’s 100m free field, making it a 1-2 finish with Shayna Jack.

Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell will comprise the remainder of the women’s 4x100m free relay, while Olivia Wunsch and Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time, Emma McKeon, were 5th and 6th.

According to the Swimming Australia Selection Criteria linked above, a maximum of 26 males and 26 females can make the Olympic squad, including 12 relay team members.

As it stands right now with one night of action remaining, there are 19 swimmers qualified, including 10 females and 9 males. There are 14 relay-only swimmers at this point, which means there will be some shifting of roster slots, depending on what happens in tomorrow’s women’s 50m free and men’s 100m fly.

Additional storylines from day 5:

Australian Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5 of 2024 Trials

Relay Qualifiers

  • Kaylee McKeown – medley relay (back)
  • Jenna Strauch – medley relay (breast)
  • Emma McKeon – medley relay (fly), 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
  • Isaac Cooper – medley relay (back)
  • Sam Williamson – medley relay (breast)
  • Maximillian Giuliani – 800m free relay
  • Tommy Neill – 800m free relay
  • Elijah Winnington – 800m free relay
  • Kai Taylor – 800m free relay, 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
  • Zac Incerti – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6, 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
  • Alex Graham – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6
  • Ariarne Titmus – 800m free relay
  • Mollie O’Callaghan – 800m free relay, 400m free relay
  • Lani Pallister – 800m free relay
  • Brianna Throssell – 800m free relay
  • Shayna Jack – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6, 400m free relay
  • Jamie Perkins – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6
  • Kyle Chalmers – 400m free relay
  • William Yang – 400m free relay
  • Flynn Southam – 400m free relay
  • Jack Cartwright – 400m free relay
  • Meg Harris – 400m free relay
  • Bronte Campbell – 400m free relay
  • Olivia Wunsch – 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
I have no legs
30 minutes ago

Forgot to add men’s 50 m fr

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!