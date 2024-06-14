Roster Updates Through Day 5 Of 2024 Australian Olympic Trials

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
It was another intense night of racing at the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials with more names being added to the nation’s roster for next month’s Games in Paris, France.
Reigning Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook reigned supreme in his signature 200m breast, qualifying for a chance to defend his Tokyo title. He’ll be joined by breakout star Joshua Yong, the 22-year-old who already made the grade in the 100m breast.
Bradley Woodward topped the men’s 200m back field, qualifying for his first Olympic Games at 25 years of age while Ella Ramsay doubled up on her earlier 200m IM qualification with a nod in the 200m breast.
Mollie O’Callaghan scored the top time of a stacked women’s 100m free field, making it a 1-2 finish with Shayna Jack.
Meg Harris and Bronte Campbell will comprise the remainder of the women’s 4x100m free relay, while Olivia Wunsch and Australia’s winningest Olympian of all time, Emma McKeon, were 5th and 6th.
According to the Swimming Australia Selection Criteria linked above, a maximum of 26 males and 26 females can make the Olympic squad, including 12 relay team members.
As it stands right now with one night of action remaining, there are 19 swimmers qualified, including 10 females and 9 males. There are 14 relay-only swimmers at this point, which means there will be some shifting of roster slots, depending on what happens in tomorrow’s women’s 50m free and men’s 100m fly.
Additional storylines from day 5:
Australian Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 5 of 2024 Trials
- Ariarne Titmus – women’s 400m free, 200m free, 800m free
- Lani Pallister – women’s 400m free, 800 free
- Kaylee McKeown – women’s 200m IM, 100m back, 200m back
- Ella Ramsay – women’s 200m IM, 200m breast
- Sam Williamson – men’s 100m breast
- Joshua Yong – men’s 100m breast, 200m breast
- Emma McKeon – women’s 100m fly
- Elijah Winnington – men’s 400m free
- Sam Short – men’s 400m free
- Mollie O’Callaghan – women’s 100m back, 200m free, 100m free
- Maximillian Giuliani– men’s 200m free
- Jaclyn Barclay – women’s 200m back
- Kyle Chalmers – men’s 100m free
- Elizabeth Dekkers – women’s 200m fly
- Abbey Connor – women’s 200m fly
- Zac Stubblety-Cook – men’s 200m breast
- Bradley Woodward – men’s 200m back
- Se-Bom Lee – men’s 200m back
- Shayna Jack – women’s 100m free
Relay Qualifiers
- Kaylee McKeown – medley relay (back)
- Jenna Strauch – medley relay (breast)
- Emma McKeon – medley relay (fly), 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
- Isaac Cooper – medley relay (back)
- Sam Williamson – medley relay (breast)
- Maximillian Giuliani – 800m free relay
- Tommy Neill – 800m free relay
- Elijah Winnington – 800m free relay
- Kai Taylor – 800m free relay, 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
- Zac Incerti – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6, 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
- Alex Graham – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6
- Ariarne Titmus – 800m free relay
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 800m free relay, 400m free relay
- Lani Pallister – 800m free relay
- Brianna Throssell – 800m free relay
- Shayna Jack – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6, 400m free relay
- Jamie Perkins – 800m free relay *If AUS takes 6
- Kyle Chalmers – 400m free relay
- William Yang – 400m free relay
- Flynn Southam – 400m free relay
- Jack Cartwright – 400m free relay
- Meg Harris – 400m free relay
- Bronte Campbell – 400m free relay
- Olivia Wunsch – 400m free relay *If AUS takes 6
