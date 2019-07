Regan Smith, 17 años, le roba el récord mundial de 200 espalda a Missy Franklin

Greenbank Re-Introduces Himself With World C’ships Bronze Great Britain fell just .06 shy of a World Championships medal in the men’s 4×200, but Luke Greenbank re-introduced himself with a bronze.

2019 FINA World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap After Australia’s Matthew Wilson tied the World Record in 200 breast semis, we’ll see both WR holders (Wilson and Japan’s Watanabe) in the final.