Watch 17-year-old Regan Smith Shatter Missy Franklin’s 200 Back World Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:06.01

World Championships Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2013, 2:04.76

2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Finals Qualifiers:

The USA’s teenage standout Regan Smith broke the World Junior Record in prelims, but tonight she went straight for the World Record. Smith knocked almost 3 seconds off her lifetime best, blowing away the World Record in 2:03.35. That took down Missy Franklin’s former mark of 2:04.06 from her Olympic performance in 2012, making Smith the first woman to ever break 2:04. She touched the wall in her heat over 3 seconds ahead of Canada’s 100 back champion Kylie Masse (2:06.57).

Italy’s Margherita Panziera, who became the 5th fastest performer in history earlier this year, touched just behind Masse in 2:06.62. Winning the first semifinal heat was Australia’s Minna Atherton (2:07.38), a tenth ahead of Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the 200 IM champion here and an Olympic medalist in this race. Australia, Canada, and Hungary will all have 2 in the final. Kaylee McKeown (2:08.19) qualified 6th for the Aussies. Canada’s Taylor Ruck (2:08.42) and Hungary’s Katalin Burian rounded out the top 8.

One spot shy of the final was the USA’s Kathleen Baker in 2:09.68. Baker returned to competition this week after dealing with a rib injury this season, but hasn’t made the individual podium at this meet.