Watch 17-year-old Regan Smith Shatter Missy Franklin’s 200 Back World Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

  • World Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06
  • World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:06.01
  • World Championships Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2013, 2:04.76
  • 2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Regan Smith (USA), 2:03.35
  2. Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:06.57
  3. Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:06.62
  4. Minna Atherton (AUS), 2:07.38
  5. Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:07.48
  6. Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:08.19
  7. Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2:08.42
  8. Katalin Burian (HUN), 2:09.40

The USA’s teenage standout Regan Smith broke the World Junior Record in prelims, but tonight she went straight for the World Record. Smith knocked almost 3 seconds off her lifetime best, blowing away the World Record in 2:03.35. That took down Missy Franklin’s former mark of 2:04.06 from her Olympic performance in 2012, making Smith the first woman to ever break 2:04. She touched the wall in her heat over 3 seconds ahead of Canada’s 100 back champion Kylie Masse (2:06.57).

Italy’s Margherita Panziera, who became the 5th fastest performer in history earlier this year, touched just behind Masse in 2:06.62. Winning the first semifinal heat was Australia’s Minna Atherton (2:07.38), a tenth ahead of Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, the 200 IM champion here and an Olympic medalist in this race. Australia, Canada, and Hungary will all have 2 in the final. Kaylee McKeown (2:08.19) qualified 6th for the Aussies. Canada’s Taylor Ruck (2:08.42) and Hungary’s Katalin Burian rounded out the top 8.

One spot shy of the final was the USA’s Kathleen Baker in 2:09.68. Baker returned to competition this week after dealing with a rib injury this season, but hasn’t made the individual podium at this meet.

Texas Tap Water

I want full race of this official stream, but not NBC sports stream please. Rowdy screaming and high pitched voice ruined my eardrums already.

Regan Smith has amazing technique. Beautiful. Reminds me of Kriztina Egerszegi. Hopefully it won’t be “ruined” when she goes to Stanford.

Vote Up16-5Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
USA

I like how Dan called him out on that

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Ol’ Longhorn

Yeah, ruined Simone.

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
The Grand Inquisitor

….not to mention the Olympic champion in the 200 Back

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

thats what i felt also …..memories of Kristina Egerszegi coming back to mind

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
54 minutes ago
Baker-King-Worrell-Manuel

Hit the mute button.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
35 minutes ago
JudgeNot

Oh my! Is about right. That was sublime Regan Smith.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
ERVINFORTHEWIN

What a Star !!!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago

