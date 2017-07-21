Power Out at World Championship Team Hotel

The power was out at Danubius Grand Hotel in Budapest today. About a ten minute drive from the competition venue, many teams are staying at the hotel for World Championships including Japan and Canada.

A pipe burst in the hotel at around 2am this morning (July 21st). Swimmers on the first floor of the four story hotel woke up to their rooms flooding from the ceiling. Many had to be moved to either a temporary room or a room on the top floor. The power and water were out at the hotel until 2pm.

This is only a minor speed bump of adversity but many were affected with un air-conditioned rooms, no plumbing, and no lights. The power is currently back on at the Danubius Grand and the problem seems to be solved. World Championships start in two days on Sunday with the Women’s 100m fly. You can find the links to race previews here.

While the Danubius Grand is mostly reserved for teams this week, it typically rents for around $100/night. Tripadvisor ranks it as the #68 hotel out of 334 in their database in Budapest. They list it as a 4.5 star (out of 5) hotel.

Racing in the pool starts on Sunday, July 23rd.

Editor’s note: Kierra Smith is a member of Team Canada.