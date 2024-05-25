Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paige Madden Swims Lifetime Best 4:03.02 400 Free, #2 American This Season

Comments: 4

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

  • Meet record: 4:05.37 – Paige Madden, 2024
  • U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:15.49

Top 3:

  1. Paige Madden (NYAC) – 4:03.02
  2. Katie Grimes (SAND) – 4:08.21
  3. Claire Weinstein (SAND) – 4:14.82

Paige Madden swam to a lifetime best with a 4:03.02 in the 400 freestyle on night 1 in Irvine. She now becomes the 2nd fastest American in the event this season sitting only behind Katie Ledecky.

Madden’s previous best time was a 4:03.98 that she swam in prelims of the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to finish 7th and earn a spot in finals. She went on to finish 6th in a 4:06.81 and it took a 4:01.08 to medal.

With just a month out from US Olympic Trials, Madden sets herself up well to look to earn her 2nd Olympic qualification as she also swam in prelims on the US Women’s 4×200 free relay that went on to win silver.

The only other American who has been faster in the 400 free this season is Katie Ledecky. Madden’s old season best of a 4:04.86 from the San Antonio Pro Series stop previously made her the #3 American so far this season.

Top 5 US Women LCM 400 Free This Season

  1. Katie Ledecky 3:59.44
  2. Paige Madden 4:03.03
  3. Claire Weinstein 4:04.54
  4. Leah Smith 4:06.80
  5. Rachel Stege 4:06.94

In addition to making her second Olympics, Madden looks to rebound after missing the 2022 and 2023 World Championships teams. Last summer, Madden finished 4th in the 400 free at US Summer Nationals in a 4:06.78. Bella Sims finished 2nd behind Ledecky to earn a spot at Worlds as Sims swam a 4:03.25.

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
HOO love
31 minutes ago

yes queen

1
0
Reply
nonrevhoofan
52 minutes ago

One of the all-time nicest, brightest, most respectable human beings (who also happens to be a fantastic swimmer). It would be awesome if Paige makes the Paris Olympic Team….keeping my fingers and toes crossed.

4
0
Reply
Hashimoto Warrior
1 hour ago

So happy for her after all that she has been through.

3
0
Reply
I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
1 hour ago

I grew up swimming with her! She’s phenomenal. She’s been through a lot these past years since Tokyo. Mobile, AL is rooting for her!

5
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!