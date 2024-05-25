Paige Madden Swims Lifetime Best 4:03.02 400 Free, #2 American This Season

2024 NOVA SPEEDO GRAND CHALLENGE

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

Meet record: 4:05.37 – Paige Madden , 2024

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:15.49

Top 3:

Paige Madden swam to a lifetime best with a 4:03.02 in the 400 freestyle on night 1 in Irvine. She now becomes the 2nd fastest American in the event this season sitting only behind Katie Ledecky.

Madden’s previous best time was a 4:03.98 that she swam in prelims of the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to finish 7th and earn a spot in finals. She went on to finish 6th in a 4:06.81 and it took a 4:01.08 to medal.

With just a month out from US Olympic Trials, Madden sets herself up well to look to earn her 2nd Olympic qualification as she also swam in prelims on the US Women’s 4×200 free relay that went on to win silver.

The only other American who has been faster in the 400 free this season is Katie Ledecky. Madden’s old season best of a 4:04.86 from the San Antonio Pro Series stop previously made her the #3 American so far this season.

Top 5 US Women LCM 400 Free This Season

In addition to making her second Olympics, Madden looks to rebound after missing the 2022 and 2023 World Championships teams. Last summer, Madden finished 4th in the 400 free at US Summer Nationals in a 4:06.78. Bella Sims finished 2nd behind Ledecky to earn a spot at Worlds as Sims swam a 4:03.25.