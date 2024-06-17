Aaron Shackell & Daniel Diehl to Swim-Off for Lane 8 in 200 Free Final at U.S. Olympic Trials

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The results for the men’s 200 free were muted across the board, with only three swimmers getting under 1:46. But, in an exciting twist, Aaron Shackell and Daniel Diehl tied for 8th with matching times of 1:47.00. That means there will be a swim-off for the 8th spot in the final tomorrow night.

UPDATE: The swim-off is scheduled for 9:57pm ET.



Both swimmers were off their times from prelims. Shackell shaved a little time off his prelims performance (1:47.05), but has been as fast as 1:46.35.

Diehl added a little time from prelims (1:46.83), but that performance represented a huge improvement from his entry time (1:49.53).

They swam their races nearly identically, with a very even back-half. Check out the comparison below.

Aaron Shackell, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Semifinal Daniel Diehl, 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials Semifinal 50 25.05 25.29 100 51.68 (26.63) 52.11 (26.82) 150 1:19.54 (27.86) 1:19.59 (27.48) 200 1:47.00 (27.46) 1:47.00 (27.41)

Shackell is already headed to Paris after winning the men’s 400 freestyle last night. On the other hand, the 200 free is Diehl’s first event of these Trials. As a reminder, there are up to six spots up for grabs tomorrow night. Provided there are no issues with the roster cap, four relay-only swimmers will be brought to Paris alongside the U.S.’s individual entrants.

There are some interesting parallels between Shackell and Diehl regarding their training situations. Shackell, who is one year older, started at Cal in the fall of 2023. After swimming through their mid-season invite, he made the decision to return home to Indiana to train with Carmel Swim Club.

In contrast, Diehl was a surprise mid-season addition to NC State’s crew after graduating early. Initially, the plan was for him to join the Wolfpack training group and focus on long course, but he ended up competing at three dual meets, ACCs, and NCAAs, where he contributed to the Wolfpack’s 5th place team finish.