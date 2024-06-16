First Paris 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympian is Aaron Shackell

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

Aaron Shackell is the first (pool) swimmer named to the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team.

The Carmel Swim Club athlete stunned in front a home crowd to take home the gold medal in the men’s 400 freestyle, upsetting Tokyo bronze medalist Kieran Smith who settled for 2nd and will likely earn his second Olympic berth. Shackell blasted a new personal best of 3:45.46, easily clearing the Olympic Qualifying Time.

Shackell has been on a journey this past season. He started at Cal in the fall, competing up until the Minnesota Invite. He then announced he would be returning home to Carmel to take an Olympic redshirt for the spring.

That decision has paid off, as he is now an Olympian. Carmel is just a 30 minute drive from Indianapolis, and the home crowd showed up tonight. The Lucas Oil Stadium erupted with cheers when it became clear Shackell would hit the wall first.

In doing so, Shackell also shaved 1.54-seconds off his previous best, set in 2023 at Summer Juniors. See the split comparison below:

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials 2023 Summer Junior Nationals 50 25.52 26.00 100 53.73 (28.21) 54.39 (28.39) 150 1:22.34 (28.61) 1:23.09 (28.70) 200 1:51.36 (29.02) 1:51.81 (28.72) 250 2:19.88 (28.62) 2:20.36 (28.55) 300 2:48.84 (28.86) 2:49.32 (28.96) 350 3:17.50 (28.66) 3:18.68 (29.36) 400 3:45.46 (27.96) 3:47.00 (28.32)

Shackell is also set to compete in the 200 free, 200 fly, and 100 fly at these Trials.