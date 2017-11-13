Ohio’s Anna DelGado to Join Sister Marissa at South Carolina

Anna DelGado from Cincinnati, Ohio has signed an NLI to swim for the University of South Carolina’s class of 2022. She will have one year of overlap with her sister, Marissa DelGado, currently a junior on the Gamecocks’ roster.

“Beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to further my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina. Thank you to all who have helped me along the way, and Go Gamecocks!”

DelGado is a senior at St. Ursula Academy in Cincinnati, where she has contributed to the girls’ swimming and diving team’s top-3 finishes in each of the last three Ohio Division 1 High School Championships. At the 2017 OHSAA Division 1 State Meet she swam the 200 IM individually, placing 18th in prelims, and was a member of the fourth-place St. Ursula 200 free relay (24.22). She has also swum for the Cincinnati Marlins for the past 12 years. She concluded her long-course season at Columbia Sectionals, competing in the 200 free, 100/200 breast, and 200 IM.

DelGado’s top times come primarily from her freshman and sophomore years, as she was coming back from an injury during her junior season.

50 free – 24.61

100 free – 53.23

200 free – 1:56.13

500 free – 5:00.74

100 breast – 1:07.90

200 breast – 2:27.51

200 IM – 2:07.46

DelGado will be part of a strong class of 2022 that also includes verbal commits Abbey Ellis, Clare McGovern, Ellie Masterson, Emma Scheider, Haley Arner, Halladay Kinsey, Kaelyn Dougherty‏, Mari Kraus, Rachel Lee, and Ryann Styer.

