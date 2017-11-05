South Carolina Gets Verbal From Florida State Champion Abbey Ellis

The South Carolina women have reeled in a new verbal commitment, as Florida-based backstroker Abbey Ellis has committed to spend her 4 years in the NCAA with the Gamecocks. Ellis will be making the move from Jacksonville, Florida, where she attends Creekside High School. She competes for Loggerhead Aquatics during the club season.

Ellis on her commitment:

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at the University of South Carolina. Thank you thank you thank you to everyone who has loved and supported me on this incredible journey to my new home. GO GAMECOCKS!!! #spursup”

“I can’t wait to swim for Coach Moody and be apart of the program he and the staff have built at USC. When I spent time with the team and coaches it became clear there’s something special happening in Columbia. I’m thrilled to be a part of the Gamecock family and can’t wait to get started.”

Ellis’ Top Times:

50 yard back: 26.47

100 yard back: 56.95

200 yard back: 2:05.08

100 yard free: 53.76

Ellis is finishing up her senior season as a team captain at Creekside. So far in 2017, she’s lead her team to a Class 3A Region 1 title. They’ll be competing for the title at the Class 3A State Championships on Saturday. Ellis is a 7-time individual qualifier for the state meet and a 5-time individual finalist. As a freshman, she was a member of the state champion 200 medley relay squad.

While training with Loggerhead Aquatics, she swims under Head Coach Mark Corley. Ellis was named Loggerhead’s Most Valuable Swimmer in 2015 and 2016. She is a 7-time qualifier for the Southern Zone Sectionals and a 2-time qualifier for the USA Swimming Futures Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].