Mid-distance Freestyler Clare McGovern Gives Verbal to South Carolina

Landenberg, Pennsylvania’s Clare McGovern has announced her verbal commitment to swim for the University of South Carolina beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

“I could not be happier to announce my verbal commitment to the University of South Carolina! Thank you to my friends, family and coaches for making this possible. Go Cocks!!🐔🐔”

McGovern is a senior at Avon Grove High School and a member of the girls’ swimming and diving team that won its first state championship in 40 years. She placed 12th in the 500 free, and also achieved a PB in the 200 free in prelims. McGovern swims year-round with Delaware Swim Team. She swam the 200 free, 100/200 back, 200 fly, and 400 IM at Chambersburg Sectionals in March, achieving PBs in the latter two events. This summer she wrapped up long-course season at Geneva Futures where she competed in the 400 free, 100/200 back, and 200 fly and updated her lifetime bests in the backstroke events.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:53.45

500 free – 4:59.88

1000 free – 10:28.38

1650 free – 17:21.17

200 back – 2:04.56

McGoven will join fellow verbal commits Ellie Masterson, Emma Scheider, Haley Arner, Halladay Kinsey, Kaelyn Dougherty‏, Mari Kraus, Rachel Lee, and Ryann Styer in the USC class of 2022.

