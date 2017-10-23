Auburn Snags Sprint Pickup with Verbal from HSA’s Regan Weakley

The Auburn women have added another sprint pickup to their class of 2022, with Huntsville Swimming Association’s Regan Weakley sending her verbal commitment to the Tigers.

Representing Huntsville High School at the 2016 Alabama 6A-7A State Championships, Weakley was a double champion, taking home state titles in the 50 and 100 free. She also provided anchor splits of 22.91 and 51.78 to lift Huntsville to 3rd and 2nd in the 200 and 400 free relays, respectively. Weakley was a big part of Huntsville’s 2nd place finish at last season’s state championships.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.12

100y free – 50.59

200y free – 1:53.44

50y fly – 25.98

Weakley will be most potent in the 50 and 100 free, as a true sprinter. She’s just off of what it took to make the 50 free C final at SECs last season, an event in which Auburn put four women in the B final in 2017. Auburn also combined for a 2nd place finish at SECs in the 200 free relay, relying on a key leg from current sophomore Julie Meynen (21.59).

Weakley joins distance specialist Emily Hetzer and breaststroker/sprinter Val Tarazi in Auburn’s class of 2022 on the women’s side.

