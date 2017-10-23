Bridi & Ruffini Seal Up 2017 Marathon Swimming World Cup Titles In HK

The 2017 FINA/HOSA 10k Marathon Swimming World Cup wrapped up over the weekend, with the final of 7 stops having taken place in Hong Kong on Saturday, October 21st.

Germany’s Rob Muffels was the Hong Kong men’s winner, touching in 1:53:10.4, with Olympic and World Champion Ferry Weertman of Netherlands right behind in 1:53:11.1. Brazil’s Allan do Carmo rounded out the podium with another close time of 1:53:11.2.

Finishing 7th in the race was Italy’s Simone Ruffino, who had collected enough points along the tour to win the overall World Cup with 85 points. Do Carmo and Italy’s Federico Vanelli were tied for runner-up with 78 points apiece.

The women’s 10k saw Arianna Bridi of Italy capture the last race, slamming the touch pad in 2:02:12.6. That placed her atop the podium by just .01 of a second, as Brazilian Ana Marcela Cunha finished in 2:02:12.7 for silver. Finnia Wunram of Germany was the bronze medalist, earning a time of 2:02:14.7.

The gold sealed Bridi’s overall World Cup title, which the Italian earned with 124 points. Cunha placed 2nd in the overall standings with 102 points, followed by Italy’s Rachele Bruni with 98 points.

Women’s & Men’s Top 5 Overall 10k World Cup Finishers:

No. Viedma

-ARG Abu Dhabi

-UAE Setubal

-POR Lac St-Jean

-CAN Lac Megantic

-CAN Chun’an

-CHN Hong Kong*

-HKG Total 1 BRIDI Arianna – ITA 20 16 14 20 16 18 20 124 2 CUNHA Ana Marcela – BRA 12 2 12 18 20 20 18 102 3 BRUNI Rachele – ITA 18 12 20 4 18 12 14 98 4 JUNGBLUT Viviane – BRA 18 16 12 16 4 66 5 WUNRAM Finnia – GER 14 4 14 10 16 58