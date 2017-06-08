Virginia 6A Finalist Emily Hetzer Verbally Commits to Auburn

Haymarket, Virginia’s Emily Hetzer has verbally commitment to Auburn University for 2018-19. “I chose Auburn because I fell in love with the campus and felt so welcomed by the awesome coaching staff and team!”

Currently a junior at Battlefield High School, Hetzer is a five-time finalist over the past three years at the Virginia 6A high school swimming and diving championships. Most recently she placed third in the 500 free (4:51.64) and fourth in the 200 free (1:49.69) at the 2017 state meet last February. Hetzer also swims for Occoquan Swimming, with whom she competed at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior Championship Cup in March. There she won the 1650 free, placed second in the 1000 free, third in the 500 free, fifth in the 200 free, and 12th in the 200 IM, notching best times in all five events plus the 100 free.

With only two LCM meets under her belt this season, Hetzer has already improved her PBs in the 1500m free, 200m breast, 100m fly, and 200/400m IM. Her best SCY times include:

1650 free – 16:23.34

1000 free – 9:49.27

500 free – 4:47.23

200 free – 1:49.16

200 IM – 2:05.31

