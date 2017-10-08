2015 IHSA Champion Val Tarazi Verbally Commits to Auburn

Prairie Ridge High School and Mundelein Mustangs Swim Club’s Val Tarazi has verbally committed to Auburn‘s class of 2022. At the 2016 IHSA Girls State Championships last season, Tarazi swam to a 2nd place finish in the 100 breaststroke. She also A-finaled in the 200 IM. In 2015, as a sophomore, she won the 100 breast state title and was runner-up in the 200 IM.

“I’m so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to Auburn University. I plan to continue both my swimming and academics at Auburn. I am beyond grateful to Coach Brett, Lauren, and Sergio for giving me this opportunity. Thank you to my friends, family, coaches, and trainers for making this dream a reality. #WarEagle”

TOP TIMES

50y breast – 28.43

100y breast – 1:01.31

200y breast – 2:15.60

200y IM – 2:01.65

50y free – 23.52

100y free – 50.89

In addition to being a strong breaststroker, Tarazi is a solid IM’er and a potential free relay piece with some development there.

Tarazi’s 100 breast will be her most valuable in terms of SEC salience, as she’s fast enough to have made the B final at the 2017 SEC Championships. She’s also not terribly far off of scoring in C finals of the 200 breast and 200 IM. Her best times would’ve ranked 3rd on Auburn‘s top times list for the 100 and 200 breast last year.

