UNLV Secures Verbal Commitment from Breast/IMer Gabriella Tellez

Peoria, Arizona’s Gabriella Tellez has announced her intention to swim for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas beginning in the 2018-19 school year.

“I am so incredibly excited and blessed to officially announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Nevada Las Vegas for the next 4 years. A big thank you to everyone who has made this possible. Words cannot describe how excited I am to join the Rebel family. The Coaches and team make me feel right at home. GO REBELS!!!”

Tellez is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Sunrise Mountain High School. She was runner-up in the 100 breast at the 2016 Arizona State Division II Swimming and Diving Championships, tying for the second spot on the podium with 1:05.29. She also placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:05.69) and contributed to Sunrise Mountain’s third-place 200 medley relay and fifth-place 400 free relay.

Tellez swims year-round for Scottsdale Aquatic Club. She is a two-time Sectionals medalist and competed at Winter Juniors West last December in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM. She had a successful LCM season this past summer, improving her lifetime bests in the 50/100/400 free, 100 back, 50 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Tellez was invited to the 2015 USA Swimming National Diversity Select Camp in Colorado Springs. Her top times include:

200 breast: 2:19.08

400 IM: 4:23.92

200 IM: 2:05.69

100 breast: 1:05.29

500 free: 5:01.54

200 fly: 2:06.55

