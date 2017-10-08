Winter Juniors Qualifier Chloe Hampson Gives Verbal to FIU

Florida International University has had tremendous success recruiting top athletes from all over the world but that does not mean they overlook local talent. The three-time Conference USA Champion recently earned a verbal commitment from Blue Dolfins and Oviedo High School standout Chloe Hampson, whose fly and distance talent should fit right in with the Panthers squad.

In addition to being a Winter Junior National Qualifier, Hampson has been honored with Scholastic All-America status and at the Florida Senior Championship was 1st in the 100 meter fly and third in the 200 meter fly. She has also been a state finalist during all four years of high school under Coach Charlie Rose

Chloe’s Coach at Blue Dolphins, Joe Auer, told SwimSwam: “FIU is getting a special athlete in Chloe. She works extremely hard, very consistent, and a great team player! Chloe will enjoy the competitiveness and dedication that college athletics bring. I look forward to seeing her improve tremendously under coach Horner.”

Chloe is excited to join former teammate Taylor Grabenhorst on the Panthers roster, and she plans to major in Chemistry during her time in at FIU with the intention of going on to medical school. She was also born in England, and while she is not yet a member of British Swimming, she hopes to reach the level that she might earn the opportunity to represent them in the future.

“I chose FIU because I have never felt so at home away from home! The diverse team welcomed me with open arms as soon as I arrived on campus. Both the coaches and the girls showed an outstanding level of commitment toward the sport. I can’t wait to see where Coach Horner takes me over the next four years. GO PANTHERS!”

Based on 2017 Conference USA results, Hampson’s personal best in the 200 fly would already earn big points with a spot deep in the A-final, and her sprint fly and 500 are in striking range as well.

Top times:

100m fly 1:03.31

100y fly 56.60

200m fly 2:19.95

200y fly 2:02.94

500 yard free 5:02.27

