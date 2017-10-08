DART’s Mackenzie Ayala Verbally Commits to Fresno State

Antelope, California’s Mackenzie Ayala has announced her intention to swim for California State University beginning next fall. Ayala is a senior at Antelope High School, for whom she was a two-time A-finalist at the 2017 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Swimming and Diving Championships last May. She took 8th individually in both the 100 free and 200 free. She was the Antelope High School Swim Team’s Women’s MVP in 2015 and 2016. In 2016 she was crowned the Capital Valley Conference Champion in both the 100 free and 200 free.

Ayala swims year-round with Davis Aquadarts Racing Team at the Sacramento site. She focuses primarily on sprint freestyle and backstroke. In short course season this year, she updated her best times in the 500 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. She wrapped up her LCM season with a strong showing at the 2017 Summer Superleague Long Course Championships, earning PBs in the 400 free, 200 back, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.40

100 free – 52.48

200 free – 1:54.86

200 back – 2:07.64

Ayala will suit up for the Bulldogs with fellow class of 2022 verbal commit Jannae Torres.

