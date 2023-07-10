Nic Fink Looking Toward 58-Barrier in Fukuoka

2023 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 – 30, 2023 (pool swimming)
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
US National champion Nic Fink is confident not only racing his countrymen but competitors around the world. When asked about how he feels heading into Fukuoka, he wants to let the crowd’s energy and adrenalin carry him to what he hopes is a best time and perhaps even breaking the elusive 58-second barrier in the 100 breast.
Getting under 58 would be big for US men’s breaststroke