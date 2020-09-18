NCSA Summer Champs 400 IM Runner-Up Michael Cooper Verbals to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Michael Cooper of OLY Swimming in Michigan has verbally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes for fall 2021.

I’m very excited to announce that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University! I would like to thank my coaches for making me the swimmer I am today. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all the support along the way! Go bucks!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.72

200 free – 1:39.57

500 free – 4:30.58

1000 free – 9:23.83

1650 free – 15:47.44

200 back – 1:50.68

100 breast – 56.38

200 breast – 2:03.26

200 IM – 1:49.91

400 IM – 3:53.92

Cooper is quite versatile, with speed as a range-y freestyler, breaststroker and IMer. The mid-distance free/IM type has been incredibly successful in recent years at OSU; at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, now-graduated Drew Loy won conference crowns in the 200 free (1:31.88) and 200 IM (1:42.03), while Paul Delakis was one tick behind him, placing second in both and mere tenths back. Delakis has one year of eligibility remaining.

At the 2019 NCSA Summer Championships in long course, Cooper was the 400 IM runner-up (4:28.09), just off of the Olympic Trials cut in the event. At that meet, he also finished seventh in the 200 IM (2:09.53/2:07.58 in prelims) and 17th in the 200 breast (2:22.57).

Cooper has Big Ten scoring speed in the 400 IM so far, where his best of 3:53.92 would’ve squeezed him into the C-final of the 2020 conference meet. Additionally, he would’ve been roughly eight seconds off of scoring in the mile.

Cooper joins Grafton Parlette, William Bansberg, Josh Bogniard, Alex Quach, Karl Helmuth, Tim Kalin, and Luke Paxton in OSU’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.