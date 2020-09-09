Ohio State Keeps HS State Runner-Up Tim Kalin Local for Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ohio State has picked up an in-state backstroker, Tim Kalin, of the Mercy Healthplex Sea Wolves and The Seven Hills School in Cincinnati.

I’m extremely proud to announce my commitment to THE Ohio State University to further my academic and athletic career. I chose Ohio State for their amazing academic and athletic atmospheres. Thank you to my friends, family and coaches that helped me get to where I am today. Go Bucks!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.11

100 free – 47.21

50 back – 22.86

100 back – 49.85

200 back – 1:52.75

100 fly – 50.01

TOP TIMES (LCM)

50 back – 26.56

100 back – 57.85

Kalin is the 2020 Ohio High School Division II runner-up in the 100 back, where he hit a lifetime best 49.85, his first time under 50 seconds in the event. He also touched fifth in the 100 fly (50.93), hit a lifetime best 22.86 leading off Seven Hills’ 200 medley relay (prelims) and hit a best 21.11 leading off their 200 free relay (prelims).

Last summer, Kalin hit notable bests in long course meters, going 26.56 in the 50 back and 57.85 in the 100 back, coming just over a second off of the 100 back Olympic Trials cut (56.59). In the 50 back, he ranked 18th out of all 18 & unders based in the U.S. during the 2019 calendar year.

Kalin joins William Bansberg, Josh Bogniard, Alex Quach, Karl Helmuth, Grafton Parlette, and Luke Paxton in OSU’s class of 2025.

