Josh Bogniard (2021) Sends Verbal Commitment to OSU Buckeyes

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Josh Bogniard has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for the 2021-22 school year and beyond.

“I am incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University. I would like to thank my parents, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to this point. Let’s go bucks!!”

Bogniard swims for North Hills Aquatics and North Hills High School, where he will be a senior this year. He notched four personal best times at WPIAL league finals during his junior year season: he was runner-up in the 100 free and 100 back and scored another pair of PBs while leading off the medley and 200 free relays. Bogniard went on to the 2020 Pennsylvania AAA Boys State Championships and competed in both the 100 free and 100 back. In club swimming, he had a strong showing at The Mark J. Braun Fall Classic with PBs in the 200 back, 100 fly and 200 IM. He also earned a best time in the 200 free at the 58th Annual Christmas Invitational hosted by Team Pittsburgh Aquatics. Last summer he competed in the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back at Geneva Futures and nabbed a PB in the 100m back (1:00.70).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.32

100 free – 46.34

200 free – 1:45.03

50 back – 23.83

100 back – 50.95

200 back – 1:54.08

100 fly – 52.48

Bogniard will suit up for the Buckeyes with fellow class of 2025 verbal commits Alex Quach, Karl Helmuth, and Luke Paxton. He will have a ready-made training group in Columbus with freestylers Sem Andreis, Josef Pohlmann, Colin Roy, Jay Johnson, Lain Weaver, Jonah Cooper, and Trey Gribble and backstrokers Cooper, RJ Kondalski, Thomas Watkins, Roy, and Gribble.

