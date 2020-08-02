Futures Qualifier Maddie Haley Announces Verbal Pledge to Georgetown

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Maddie Haley of New Canaan, Connecticut has announced her intention to swim at Georgetown University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Georgetown University! A big thank you to my family, coaches, and friends for the constant support. Can’t wait for the next 4 on the hilltop💙🤍 #hoyasaxa”

Haley is a rising senior at New Canaan High School. Swimming in the Open Class at the at the 2019 CIAC Girls Fall Swimming Championships, she was runner-up in the 100 back (56.19) and placed 10th in the 500 free (5:09.75). She further contributed to NCHS’s top-10 team finish with appearances on the 11th-place medley relay (26.71 leadoff backstroke) and 13th-place 200 free relay (24.43 anchor). A USA Swimming Futures Championships qualifier in the 100/200 back and 200/400 IM, Haley does her club swimming with New Canaan YMCA Caimans. After picking up new PBs in the 50/100 back during her junior year high school season last fall, she has improved her times in the 50/100/200/500 free, 200 back, 50 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 400 IM. She placed 2nd in the 200 back and 7th in the 200 IM at the 2020 Connecticut LSC Senior Short Course State Championships in February. Last summer she competed at YMCA Long Course National Championships in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.14

100 back – 56.02

200 back – 2:01.26

200 IM – 2:06.84

400 IM – 4:30.53

100 fly – 57.98

Haley will overlap a year with Grace Chen (25.55/55.85/2:03.50). Georgetown finished second to Villanova at the 2020 Big East Championships. Haley would have joined conference champion Chen in the A final of the 100 back and juniors Phoebe Slaughter and Eve Mauzé in the A final of the 200 back.

Outside of the pool, Haley is a Junior Athlete Representative on the Board of Connecticut Swimming LSC. In 2016, she formed Caps for a Cause to support water safety for underprivileged children.

